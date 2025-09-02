Biswell takes third in class at Snetterton

Mark Biswell pictured in action at Snetterton last weekend riding his R6 Yamaha (Photo James Beckett)

​Mark Biswell was a busy man at Norfolk's Snetterton Circuit last weekend, riding in four Thunderbike Ultra and Extreme class races during the latest British Motorcycle Racing Club (BMRMC) organised race meeting.

The Quainton racer was on-track at Snetterton to ride a Bizzle Bikesport-entered Yamaha YZF-R6 - finishing 16th overall and fifth in class on his first outing on Saturday.

Biswell's second race, scheduled to start late on Saturday afternoon, was cancelled by race organisers due to a lack of sufficient room on a tight timetable, with the event moved to Sunday morning. Biswell roared away to finish 17th overall.

Eleventh and third in class saw an improvement in his first proper race on the second day of the event, with even more progress being made to record a weekend best of eighth overall and third in class in his final outing of the action-packed weekend at the former World War II airfield circuit.

Biswell's season will continue at Brands Hatch later this month, where he will once again ride a Yamaha R6, before concluding his season's campaign with a trip to Donington Park in late October.

*Following last weekend's Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race meeting at Donington Park, Vale-based racer, Tom Ingram, leads the drivers' standings by 34 points over Ash Sutton (Ford) with just two race events and six races remaining this season.

The Team Vertu Hyundai driver won the third BTCC race of the day to round out the afternoon of racing at Donington, that also saw him record second and fourth place finishes in earlier races. Max Chilton (Team Vertu) and Dan Cammish (Ford) were the other winners at Donington on a day that saw Ingram's closest title rival, Ash Sutton (Ford) only manage to record one podium finish in the final race of the day.

* Lewis Fox finished in second position in the Dick Baddiley and Edwardian Races Trophy Handicap event at the Vintage Sports Car Club's Mallory Park race meeting in a Peugeot GP car on Saturday.

Fresh from participating at the Silverstone Festival in a BMW M3, the Winslow racer finished narrowly behind the Bianchi 28/40 car, driven by Luke Roberts. Marcus Black finished third driving a Sunbeam.

*Steeple Claydon's James Keer drove his 1293cc Austin Healey Sprite in two rounds of the Lackford Engineering Midget & Sprite Challenge at Brands Hatch last weekend, recording twenty-third and twenty-fourth place finishes in events won by the MG Midget of Paul Sibley.

*Steller Motorsport's return to the GT World Challenge powered by AWS Endurance Cup was short-lived, after their Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R was an early race casualty. Having missed the most recent rounds of the European GT series, the Vale-based squad were making a racing return at the Nurburgring in Germany to participate in a three-hour race for GT3 cars - the penultimate Endurance Cup championship event of the 2025 season.

Sadly the Corvette, being driven by Alex Udell, was involved in a skirmish on the opening lap which resulted in significant damage to the car that prevented any further participation.

*Regional motorcycle racers, including Aylesbury's Lee Rance, will be in action at Leicestershire's Mallory Park on Sunday for a East Midland Racing Association (EMRA) club motorcycle race event. Riding an Aprilia, Rance has shown good form at Mallory this year, particularly in the Rookie class races.