​Biswell signs off his season at Donington Park

Mark Biswell completed his BMCRC season at Donington Park on Saturday. (Photo James Beckett)

​Mark Biswell rounded out his 2025 season of motorcycling racing in British Motorcycle Racing Club (BMCRC) events at Leicestershire's Donington Park on Saturday, when the opening day of the club's Championship Finals took place.

Biswell has been a strong contender in rounds of the TW Suspension BMCRC Thunderbike Extreme & TBR Performance Thunderbike Ultra Championship all season, and at a dull and overcast Donington Park the local racer was once again right in the mix.

Riding a Bizzle Bikesport-entered Yamaha YZF-R6, Biswell started his day of action around the 1.9-mile Donington Park National Circuit by finishing tenth overall, and third in the Thunderbike Extreme class - finishing narrowly behind class leaders Darren Corkett (Suzuki GSXR750) and Tony Russo (Suzuki GSXR750), with Tyler Donovan (Kawasaki) winning overall.

As the light began to fade late on Saturday afternoon, Biswell lined-up for his final race of the season, having opted not to participate in Sunday's second half of the meeting.

A fifth place in the Extreme class, this time with Tony Russo winning, was Biswell's reward for participation - with Tyler Donovan again seeing the chequered flag first on his Kawasaki.

Biswell has already started to focus on a 2026 campaign that is scheduled to start at Brands Hatch in Kent next March.

With his YZF-R6 used during the 2025 season now for sale, Biswell is intent on switching classes, and using his FZR Yamaha in BMCRC The Clothing Kings Thunderbike Sport Championship.

Aside from Brands Hatch, Biswell's full BMCRC calendar next season will also feature a mixture of races at Oulton Park, Donington Park, Cadwell Park and Snetterton.

*Ben Eastick raced his Jaguar D Type at Silverstone on Saturday in the Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Trophy and Sir Stirling Moss Trophy race at a Motor Racing Legends-organised event on the Silverstone Historic Grand Prix Circuit.

Driving a 1955 long nose Jaguar D Type, Eastick finished ninth overall, third in the Woodcote Trophy, but winner of his class in a race won by brothers Gary and John Pearson (Lister Jaguar).