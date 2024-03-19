​Biswell gets going at Brands Hatch

Mark Biswell pictured during the BMCRC season opener at Brands Hatch last weekend. Photo: James Beckett.

​Riding a Bizzle Bikesport-entered Yamaha FZR600R, the local racer lined-up in four BMCRC Thunderbike Sport and Supertwins races across the weekend around the 1.2-mile Brands Hatch Indy Circuit.

Biswell scored two seventh place finishes on Saturday, the opening day of the race meeting, in races won overall by Matt Wetherell (Suzuki). These results saw Biswell placed fourth and fifth in the race's class results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting the second day of action with a wet track due to heavy overnight rain, Biswell raced well to finish fourth overall, second in class, with James O'Mara (BMW F900R) scooping the victory spoils.

In the final event of the weekend, Biswell again rode well to once again finish seventh overall, fifth in class, with Matt Wetherell returning to the top step of the podium.

Missenden's Tim Wood was also in action, riding a Suzuki SV650 in four BMCRC Rookie MiniTwin races.

The local racer won twice on Sunday, after finishing behind only Ben King (Suzuki) on Saturday to leave Brands Hatch as an early points leader in his respective championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BMCRC season continues at Pembrey in South Wales across the weekend of April 13/14th.

*Ross Gunn finished fifth in the GTD Pro class of the IMSA Sebring 12 Hours in Florida on Saturday driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the Heart of Racing team with Alex Riberas and Mario Farnbacher.

The trio were classified twenty-fourth overall in a race won by the Acura Wayne Taylor/Andretti-entered car driven by Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta and Jordan Taylor. The GTD Pro class victory was secured by the Lexus team and a car driven by Ben Barnicoat, Jack Hawksworth and Kyle Kirkwood.