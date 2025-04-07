Beechdean finish sixth in GT opener at Donington

Andrew Howard and Tom Wood scored victory in the British GT Championship GT Silver-Am class at Donington Park last weekend (Photo James Beckett)

​Driving for the Vale-based Beechdean AMR team, Andrew Howard and Tom Wood, raced to GT Silver-Am class victory at Donington Park last weekend in the opening round of the 2025 British GT Championship.

The new season of British GT racing roared into action at a sun-drenched Donington Park, with a large crowd attending the first GT battle of the 2025 campaign.

A near 30 car grid took part in the two-hour race around the popular Leicestershire parkland track, with 2 Seas Motorsport leading the way with their number 42 Mercedes AMG GT3 driven by Charles Dawson and Kiern Jewiss.

The duo were unstoppable on a day that saw them record a maiden British GT victory, chased home by the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan of Alex Martin and Sandy Mitchell, with the second 2 Seas Mercedes AMG claiming third driven by Kevin Tse and Maxi Gotz.

Beechdean AMR's challenge saw them pass the chequered flag in seventh position overall and as winners of the Silver-Am class.

Speaking afterwards, Beechdean AMR team boss, Andrew Howard said: "This was a strong start to the campaign for us. I think we performed well and can look forward to the remaining races this season."

Tom Wood said: "Donington Park is a special track to me, and winning the class is a great feeling. It's good to now get the season underway and we now prepare to head to Silverstone later this month to race in a 3-hour race around the Grand Prix Circuit."

*Steller Motorsport's European adventure will start this weekend, when the GT World Challenge powered by AWS roars into action in France. The Vale-based team will debut their new Corvette Z06 GT3.R at Paul Ricard in a six-hour race that will see nearly sixty GT3 specification cars race into the darkness on Saturday night. The team, former British GT4 champions, have signed Lorcan Hanafin and Belgian racer, Matisse Lismont, to drive at Paul Ricard with a third racer set to be announced later this week.

*Josh Steed started his 2025 Ligier European Series season at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain last weekend, contesting two races at the home of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix.

The Aston Clinton racer teamed-up with Ben Caisley for two endurance races at the wheel of a Ford-powered Ligier JS P4 prototype car. Caisley started the car for the opener, handing over to Steed at the mid-point, who managed to gain a position on the final run to the chequered flag - crossing the line in fifth.

The pairing were out of luck in race two, and they find themselves placed seventh in the Drivers' Standings ahead of the second event of the year at the Circuit Paul Ricard early next month.

*Quainton's Mark Biswell continued his British Motorcycle Racing Club (BMCRC) season at Cheshire's Oulton Park last weekend. Riding a Bizzle Bikesport-entered Yamaha YZF-R6 in Thunderbike Extreme and Thunderbike Ultra races, Biswell scored a best result of tenth overall - second in the Extreme class during his opening race of Saturday. It was a close finish, with Biswell placed just 0.111 seconds behind winner Tony Russo on a Suzuki. Biswell's season will continue at Snetterton next month.