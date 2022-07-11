The Beechdean Aston Martins will head to Belgium later this month.

The race at Spa-Francorchamps is the feature of the Fanatec GT World Challenge season, and 65 GT3 specification cars are entered.

Andrew Howard's Beechdean Ice Cream-supported Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars will be looking for strong performances in the event that last year saw a car from the Aston Martin marque finish in third position overall.

Beechdean Aston Martin Racing have high hopes of ending a 74-year wait for overall race victory for the famous British marque. Their leading Beechdean GT3 entry will contest the race-leading 'Pro' class.

Maxime Martin, Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim, all Aston Martin 'factory supported' drivers, will be at the wheel of the car.

A second Aston Martin Vantage, driven by team-boss Howard himself, will include French drivers Theo Nouet and Valentin Hasse-Clot, plus Canadian, Roman De Angelis, in the line-up.

Howard said: "This really is the highlight of our season, and we know it is going to be really tough. However, a long distance race like this can provide many surprises and the most important thing is not to run into trouble! Time lost can ruin your race and we hope our lead car will be in a position to race for overall victory."