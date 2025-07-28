Battling Bucks are beaten by Northants in showcase match

Bucks slipped to defeat against a strong Northants side.

A young Bucks side put on a bold display but ended up losing to Northants in their National Counties Showcase Game at Wantage Road on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facing a Northants side, missing only a few of their first-team regulars, Bucks took the positive step of batting first after winning the toss in this 40-over match.

They could not have made a better start. Bucks openers Cameron Hemp and Billy Dodds put on 69 in ten overs. Hemp, in particular, took a liking to the Northants seamers, hitting four sixes and three fours as he raced to 42 off 34 balls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope changed the game. Bowling straight, he claimed 4-19, including dismissing Hemp and Dodds who made a stylish 35 from 50 balls.

With skipper Alexei Kervezee falling cheaply to a caught and bowled, Bucks had slumped to 97-5 at the halfway stage.

Promising teenager Ben Taylor made 24 off 39 balls, but no one else contributed much and Bucks were disappointed to be bowled out for 160 in 35.5 overs.

In reply, Northants slipped to 51-3 and Bucks thought they might be in with a chance. Archie Dodds claimed two wickets, including that of Bucks youngster Aadi Sharma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But experienced first-team regulars James Sales (34) and George Bartlett, who scored 62 not out from 71 balls, with three sixes and two fours, added 80 for the fourth wicket and the hosts eased to a five-wicket victory with 4.1 overs to spare.