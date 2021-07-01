Aylesbury's Olympic sisters thankful of support on way to Tokyo selection

Jessica Gadirova

Ahead of their Olympic debut, 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova have thanked their club, Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy, for all their support.

Tokyo will be the sisters’ first Olympics after a whirlwind rise to senior international level – and all at Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy are elated to see two of their own at the pinnacle of international sport.

Jennifer and Jessica are joined in the squad by 2021 European uneven bars bronze medallist Amelie Morgan and 2019 European balance beam champion Alice Kinsella – also making their Olympic debuts.

Jennifer Gadirova

Jessica said:“We were both just sat on the sofa waiting for the call! I found out first, and I was really over the moon, but then hearing Jennifer was also selected, we just broke into tears. We were both so overwhelmed.

“The European Championships definitely gave me a confidence boost, as a new senior coming in having the chance to compete at that level gives me so much confidence.”

Making her senior debut in April, Jessica performed exceptionally to be floor champion, and win a silver in the vault, and an all-around bronze medal.

Jennifer has also impressed with mature performances, missing out at the most recent senior championships due to a minor injury – she won gold and silver medals at the 2019 Junior World Championships, in the floor and vault disciplines.

Now part of the senior British squad, they are thankful to their coaching team and club support – who they both say have been so important in helping them achieve their best.

The pair reflected: “We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped us with this achievement. From our coaches, friends, family, everyone who has helped us to carry on with this sport when we’ve needed it the most, thank you so, so much.”

The pair are in good hands for the future, with Aylesbury coaches Joshua and Molly Richardson having been part of their journey for many years.

James Thomas, British Gymnastics Performance Director, said: “The line-up is an exciting one full of emerging talent who we’re looking forward to seeing perform on the biggest stage.

“They have great potential to contend amongst the world’s best and individually each gymnast has the ability to excel in the all-around and apparatus competitions.

“The gymnasts have been extremely well supported by their coaches and clubs and we’re now looking forward to final preparations as they ready themselves to do the nation proud this summer.”