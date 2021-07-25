Aylesbury's amazing Gadirova twins through to Olympic gymnastics finals

Aylesbury's Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova

Aylesbury’s amazing Gadirova twins have both qualified for the all-round final of the Olympic artistic gymnastics at Tokyo 2020.

Jessica qualified 12th and Jennifer 17th. Only 24 gymnasts go through from Sunday’s individual qualifying, so they’re already showing what incredible talents they are at just 16 years old.

European gold medalist Jessica has also reached the final of the floor exercise, qualifying a fantastic fifth of only eight places with a score of 14.033.

Jennifer is in the reserve spot after placing ninth with 13.800. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari took top spot with 14.166.

The women’s floor exercise final is on Monday (August 2) at 1745 in Japan at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, 9.45am in the UK.

The twins performances also helped book Great Britain's place in the team final, where they will be joined by Amelie Morgan who was 33rd in qualifying. All three of their scores will count towards the overall team score in Tuesday’s final. It starts at 1945 in Japan, 11.45am in the UK. Japan are eight hours ahead.

America’s Olympic legend Simone Biles took top spot in the all round qualifying.

Just so you can see how well Jessica and Jennifer have done so far, here are their scores:

1st Simone Biles USA: Vault 14.966, uneven bars 14.566, balance beam 14.066, floor 14.133 - total 57.731.

12th Jessica Gadirova: vault 14.500, uneven bars 13.800, beam 12.866, floor 14.033 - total 55.199.

17th Jennifer Gadirova: vault 14.533, uneven bars 13.066, beam 13.300, floor 13.800 - total 54.699.

The women’s all round final is on Thursday 1950 in Japan. 11.50am here.