Aylesbury Vale athletes win support and mentoring from decorated Olympians and Paralympians

Up-and-coming athletes in Bucks will gain support and mentoring from a panel of decorated Olympians and Paralympians as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now heading into its seventh year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200-plus leisure facilities, including Buckingham’s Swan Pool and Leisure Centre and Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre in Aylesbury.

Among the athletes accepted on the scheme in Bucks this year is Tim Fowler, triathlon and duathlon, ITU world duathlon championships qualifier, from Steeple Claydon.

Sporting Champions ambassador Colin Jackson, centre

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also have the chance to receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of elite athletes.

The scheme’s all-star line-up of decorated Olympians and Paralympians includes gymnasts Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, sprinter Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, para-cyclist and sprinter Kadeena Cox and swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton.

Throughout the year, these elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson will also continue to support the scheme through his role as ambassador, working alongside the elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Sporting Champion Tim Fowler said: “Attending the mentoring days really helped me with media and social media engagement, something I have found very useful in promoting my sporting achievements.

"The nutrition talks were helpful, and meeting fellow athletes assisted me in networking within my chosen sport.

"Use of the facilities at Swan Pool whenever I need has helped me maintain fitness and performance throughout the racing season, and helps keep me ticking over during the off season.”

Steve Salwa, of Everyone Active, said: “Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be once again supporting athletes from Buckinghamshire on their journey to success.”