Aylesbury Schools take a clean sweep at the National England Handball Competition Finals

Aylesbury High School Under 15s handball team have reached the national finals

This week the PE Department accompanied the U15 Handball Team to Bournemouth to take part in the Handball competition. The competition was held at the LeAF Studio School where winners of the county competition competed against each other to win a place at the National Finals in Nottingham. It was the first time the Aylesbury High School team had entered this competition.

The students put on a stunning display of talent to win through to the Regional final in the afternoon. They were then faced with tough opposition but won the final 11-1 due to the team's determination and talent. This success led the team to qualify for the National finals on Saturday 18th June.

Lucy Bee, Year 10 student at AHS said: “As a developing team, the whole day was a great experience and gave us some amazing opportunities to further improve. We are all so happy to have qualified and are extremely excited for Nationals!”

Handball is a team sport in which two teams of seven players each pass a ball using their hands with the aim of throwing it into the goal of the other team. It is a young sport growing in popularity.

Approximately 150 teams entered the competition and now only 9 remain who will compete in the National Finals at The Sir David Ross Sports Centre at Nottingham University in June. Aylesbury High School will be joined by Aylesbury Grammar School as their students also qualified for the boys U15 competition.

Miss Lancaster, who accompanied the team to the competition said: “The U15s showed excellent teamwork and their hard work in training has paid off”

A huge thank you to the PE department for giving our students the opportunity to take part in these competitions. The dedication and hard work put in to facilitate these fixtures is greatly appreciated by our school community.

Action from the regional finals

Aylesbury Grammar School also had great success with their U15 team qualifying for the boys final and The Grange School qualified for both the boys and girls U13 final.

To find out more about Handball and the school competition visit www.englandhandball.com