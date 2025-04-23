Aylesbury power couple take the world stage in bodybuilding and kickboxing
On April 19, Viktória Paľusová made history by becoming the first ever IFBB Pro card holder in the Fit Model category, a monumental achievement at the 10X Ben Weider event and 2 Bros Pro Qualifier.
She is now one of only five Fit Model Pros in the world, and the very first to do it in this newly emerging division. Her next target? Competing with the best in the world next year, with her eyes set on qualifying for Miss Olympia in Las Vegas.
Viktória trains at Pegasus Gym in Aylesbury and is coached by Overload Physique (Sam and Neil). Her journey reflects dedication, discipline, and a powerful drive to push boundaries in female bodybuilding, inspiring athletes across the UK and beyond.
But she’s not flying the flag for Aylesbury alone.
Her partner, Brandon Cook, is also making headlines. In his last fight, he won the ISKA Semi-Pro Kickboxing World Title, demonstrating his dominance in the ring. Now, Brandon is gearing up for his professional debut on June 28 at the Bedford International Stadium, where he’ll compete under a new pro kickboxing ruleset—no shin guards, no feet pads—reminiscent of K1 and Muay Thai. His opponent? None other than ex-professional world champion Tim Quinlan, setting the stage for an explosive and highly anticipated bout.
Brandon is also a director of family run Pegasus Gym, and alongside Viktória, they represent not just elite athleticism but also the growing success of Aylesbury’s fitness and combat sports scene. Together, they are trailblazing a path for aspiring athletes and bringing international recognition to their community.