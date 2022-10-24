Aylesbury gymnastics trio all set for World Championships stage

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: 2nd place Ondine Achampong, 1st place Jessica Gadirova and 3rd place Jennifer Gadirova pose on the podium for the WAG Women's senior all-around during the 2022 Gymnastics British Championships at M&S Bank Arena on March 26, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return to action for the championships which take place from October 29-November 6, fresh off the back of winning team silver at the recent European Championships.

Olympic 2021 bronze medallist, Jessica, will be in action following team and individual success at the European Championships in August, where she became back-to-back European floor champion and helped gain team silver.

The 17-year-old said: “I’m so excited, this will be my first World Championships and it will be even more special with the home crowd.

"Competing at the British Championships earlier this year gave me an idea of just how incredible the crowd can be and just how much they can make the difference to your performance. My success at the Europeans gives me confidence going into these championships which are another level up in terms of competition."

Jessica’s twin sister, Jennifer, also part of the Olympic team that won bronze in 2021, will join her sister at the Worlds, after playing a key role gaining the GB team’s silver medal at the recent European Championships.

She said: “Competing at a World Championship at home is going to be incredible, they lift our spirits and give that extra adrenaline that helps us to our best. As someone who loves to perform, the crowd helps me a lot, they give me the energy and makes me feel pumped and ready to go.

"Competing at the European Championship then recently at the World Cup in Paris I feel like my confidence is growing all the time and I’m getting more comfortable.”

Achampong, who recently won individual all-around and floor silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and then went on to win European beam silver at the Munich European Championships this summer, said: “It gives me a lot of confidence heading to the Worlds having competed in two major events already this year and having done so well. Also knowing the Liverpool arena so well and being comfortable from experience of competing there is a major help.”

