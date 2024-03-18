Aylesbury gymnast crowned British Champion after a golden weekend in Liverpool
Ondine put on an incredible display across the weekend, showing her skill, class, and experience with consistently high scores on each piece of apparatus.
Commenting on her win at the weekend, Ondine said: “I’m so proud. I’ve worked so hard for this recently, it’s just amazing. I feel like I’ve massively gained confidence this Olympic cycle and feel like a different gymnast in both the way I train and the way I complete. To win the British title is a massive achievement and to do it in Olympic year feels especially good.”
However, not only did Ondine wow the judges during the all-around final in Liverpool to claim the senior title, but she also secured herself a hat-trick of gold medals in the apparatus finals, being crowned senior British champion on uneven bars with a score of 14.300, beam with a score of 13.600 and floor with a score of 12.800.
Ondine’s British Champion win comes just a few weeks after also securing herself the title of senior English Champion. With Paris just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for Ondine.