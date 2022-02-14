Alex Kapadia signs for European Le Mans Series campaign

Alex Kapadia has been confirmed as a driver for RLRM-Sport in the 2022 European Le Mans Series (Photo James Beckett)

Alex Kapadia will line-up to contest the 2022 European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with the RLRM-Sport team it has been announced, writes James Beckett.

The Vale-based racer will share driving duties with Michael Jensen and Nick Adcock in a Ligier JS P320-Nissan for the new season of endurance racing, in an LMP3 specification prototype car that will be powered by a 5.6-litre V8 engine. For the 2022 season, all competing cars in the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sanctioned ELMS series, will use a new TotalEnergies Excellium Racing fuel, that will make a significant 65% saving in greenhouse gas emissions during the course of a race.

Kapadia has been a standout in endurance racing events in recent seasons, having made a debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the AAI Motorsport Porsche team back in 2015. Further participation in the famous race has followed since in an LMP2 Oreca 07-Gibson car, while the Vale racer has vast LMP3 experience via races in Michelin Le Mans Cup and Road to Le Mans events.

Kapadia has enjoyed numerous outings for the RLRM-Sport team previously, and for 2022 will lead the challenge for the team in a competitive line-up for the squad in the LMP3 class. Kapadia's new team-mates, Danish racer, Michael Jensen, and the experienced British racer, Nick Adcock, will carry 'Bronze' driver rankings for the new season, while Kapadia's previous on-track success, marks him out a 'Silver' rated driver.

The European Le Mans Series has attracted a large entry of 42 cars for its 2022 season, which roars into life at the Circuit Paul Ricard track in France in April. A pre-season prologue will also take place at the track, which will allow competitors to hone their skills prior to the start of the six race campaign.

Kapadia says, "I am really looking forward to the season ahead. The European Le Mans Series is such a high-profile championship, and it is great to once again be part of it with RLRM-Sport. I am confident that we will have a good season and we are all keen to get things started."

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, says, “The upcoming European Le Mans Series season is going to be fantastic. Since it was revived in 2012, the championship has gone from strength to strength, attracting an ever more competitive field and gaining popularity each year."

Continuing, "The stakes are high this season. There are 42 teams on the grid fighting for one of six invitations to the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours, the centenary race – a tantalising prize. We can’t wait for the action to begin in April.”