Alex Kapadia on track in France at Road to Le Mans

Alex Kapadia was in action at Le Mans last week Picture by Andrew Hartley

Last weekend, driving a Ligier JSP30-Nissan, Kapadia lined up for two 55-minute Michelin Le Mans Cup races with Horst Felbermayr Jnr., and the RLR MSport team.

Contesting the championship races titled the 'Road to Le Mans', Kapadia and his experienced team-mate started their event looking for strong top ten finishes, but ultimately were unable to achieve the results hoped for.

Strong opening pace in free practice from Kapadia in the number 15 Ligier started proceedings well, however the duo were only able to each the finshline in sixteenth position at the end of the first race on Thursday evening.

With the second RTLM race taking place prior to the start of the 90th-running of the actual 24 Hours of LeMans, large crowds were at trackside. The intervention of a late race Safety Car period due to an incident, saw the entire field of remaining cars bunch up for a two lap dash to the flag. When let loose around the 8.467 part public road track, Kapadia and Felbermayr had moved themselves up the order to be classified twelfth.

Kapadia said afterwards: "Racing here is always a joy and I really enjoyed coming back here to drive. I would like to thank the whole team for doing a great job all week and I really hope to be back in France next year for Le Mans 2023."

The two RTLM races were won overall by Tom Dillmann and Alexander Mattschutt (Racing Spirit of Leman) and Michael Benham and Duncan Tappy (United Autosport).

* The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place in just over one week's time. The grounds of Goodwood House, the home of the Duke of Richmond, annually plays host to the celebration the of motorsport. High-speed demonstrations of famous cars, driven by famous drivers, take place 'Up The Hill' - the main drive to Goodwood House, with Vale resident, Sir Jackie Stewart set to star.

The three-hour F1 world champion is scheduled to appear in a variety of cars, where he will be joined by former University of Buckingham student, Marc Gene, who will represent Scuderia Ferrari.

James Wood is also set to be in action throughout the event, and is expected to drive a number of cars. Wood is a regular competitor at Goodwood, regularly seen in action at the Goodwood Members' Meeting and the prestigious Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

* The pre-test for GT World Challenge Endurance Cup competitors racing in the Total Energies Spa 24 Hours takes place in Belgium next week.