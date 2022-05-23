Alex Kapadia confirmed as Road to Le Mans entrant

Alex Kapadia will be racing in France next month (Photo James Beckett/Lord)

The local racer is a regular competitor in Michelin Le Mans Cup events, and he will line up to drive for the British RLR MSport team at the Circuit de la Sarthe in two races that support the annual running of the Grand Prix d'Endurance - the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans. Kapadia will race the number 15 LMP3 Ligier JSP3-Nissan in France with former Le Mans racer, Horst Felbermayr Jnr, and the duo will compete in races that have attracted capacity 50 car entries.

Kapadia is a former FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and 24 Hours of Le Mans competitor, having started the big race in both Porsche GTE and Oreca LMP2 cars. He is well-known as a driver in the Road to Le Mans races and has been a regular competitor at Le Mans in recent years.

LMP3 and GT3 specification cars will make up the grid for the two Road to Le Mans races that Kapadia will feature in, with track action for the teams starting on Wednesday June 8th with Free Practice sessions. Qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday 9th, prior to the opening Road to Le Mans race that will roll away at 6.30pm that evening. The second Road to Le Mans race for Kapadia and his team will take place as the race prior to the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans itself at 11.20am on Saturday June 11th.

Speaking about racing at Le Mans, Kapadia said: "I am really looking forward to once again driving at Le Mans. The track is superb and the venue has so much history. This year will be the first time full crowds will be back following the pandemic, and I am sure there will be a great atmosphere throughout the whole week of action."

* Tom Ingram continues his Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season at Thruxton this weekend. The Vale-based Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars racer, currently heads the BTCC Drivers' Standings with a total of 92 points after the opening six races. Ingram's Hyundai is eight points ahead of second-placed Josh Cook (BTC Racing Honda), with Thruxton's sweeping airfield layout always providing plenty of high-speed action.

* The Intelligent Money British GT Championship continues at Donington Park this weekend, with the Leicestershire venue hosting round four of 2022, a race that will see the championship's second three-hour race of the season.