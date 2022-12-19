2 Seas team set sights on GT World Challenge campaign for 2023

2 Seas Motorsport contested the British GT Championship throughout 2022 with Mercedes AMG GT3 cars (Photo: James Beckett)

Nick Cristofaro, boss of the Bahrain-owned squad, has outlined plans by saying, “We’re looking at two Endurance cars and two British cars, and then back into the Middle East again.”

The Mercedes AMG-supported team, two-time winners of the Gulf 12 Hours, has entered select International GT Open rounds previously, but a switch to the Fanatec GT World Challenge is seen as a major shift.

Cristofaro outlined further plans, saying, “Even if they [drivers] don't bring their own cars it’s manageable for us as both considered championships are run by the Stephane Ratel Organisation - this makes things much easier.

"We could use the same cars in both series if needed, but the preferred option would be if the people we’re speaking to now bring their own cars. Logistically, it helps a great deal."

Team co-owner Isa Al Khalifa, is expected to drive one of the Mercedes-AMGs, and currently holds an FIA Silver driver rating. Al Khalifa has impressed on his outings in GT3 machinery, and Cristofaro adds, "We aren't looking at a Pro class entry in a championship in 2023, as Isa is a Silver rated driver and it wouldn't be fair to throw him in the deep end in a professional category.

"We have to think of our goals with him, and GT3 is very competitive in the GT World Challenge and it's about getting him ready to race at Le Mans in a GT3 car."

The move to a mainland European championship attack is something the team has worked towards previously but as yet been unable to complete. 2 Seas announced a GT World Challenge Sprint Cup line-up for 2020 and a German DTM schedule for the following year, but neither of those proposed entries with McLaren cars came to fruition, in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was generally the COVID situation,” Cristofaro says regarding the team's focus on domestic racing. “The main priority of the team is Isa and we put him down to do European championships, being from Bahrain there were certain restrictions on travel into the UK. We were limited and that held us back, being an Mercedes-AMG customer team as well, we can still run with people here in the British GT Championship."

