No losses for Aylesbury Hockey Club Women's teams last weekend

AHC's Women's had a solid weekend of games with all four teams taking Home points to add to their ever-increasing tally, whilst our Men's 1s had a convincing 5-3 win putting them in a good place as we head into the mid-term weekend off.

Aylesbury HC's Women's 4's took home the full three points with their Win Away in Banbury and the Women's 1s, 2s and 3s all had Draws in closely-fought games last weekend.

The Women's 1s hosted Maidenhead at Home in a great game where the red & black's had the majority of the play, frustrating Maidenhead but it took until the second half before the ladies found the back of the net changing tactics at half-time to field a more attacking lineup. Unfortunately in the dying seconds of the game their opposition caught Aylesbury on a quick counter-attack and slotted in a goal to even the score 1-1. Aylesbury were disappointed not to have gotten the full three points from the game but will take the point and use it to fuel their fire when they come back after the mid-term break.

Aylesbury Women's 2s were away for a late pushback in Witney and after a solid first half they went into half-time in a 2-1 lead. However, their opposition came out firing in the second half and scored two quick goals which meant Aylesbury found themselves for the first time on the backfoot and 3-2 down. The 2s rallied and in the closing minutes of the game the red & black's scored from a short corner to equalise and take Home a well-deserved point from a tough opposition.

Aylesbury Women's 3s had a tough match at Home against Thame that saw the ball going back and forth from end-to-end from start to finish. The red & black's built-up play and worked hard to find a way through but the formidable defence were breached in a quick counter-attack and Thame slotted in a goal halfway through the first half. Aylesbury 3s were not deterred, they continued to press and just before half-time they managed to find the back of the net to even the score at 1-1 at the break. Aylesbury came out ready to fight for that second goal and pushed but with a second half of end-to-end hockey for both teams that elusive second goal was not to be and Aylesbury Women's 3s took away a well-deserved point.

The Women's 4s had a cracking game over the weekend playing Away at Banbury against an always tough side, but this predominantly young team worked with the experienced members of the team to find space, make runs in the channels and take on a formidable defence that seemed to thwart them in every move. The red & black's worked hard and made chances for themselves but couldnt find the back of the net until halfway through the second half on a short corner a crack from the top of the D made its way past the goalie and found the backboard. This calmed the nerves and Aylesbury 4s held out defensively comfortably for the remainder of the game but an extra goal just didnt find its way on their goalsheet and the game ended up in a 1-0 win for Aylesbury giving them three well-deserved points.

Aylesbury Men's 1s had a blinder of a high-scoring game Away versus Maidenhead where they worked the ball to perfection and found each other in the attacking D time and time again to take Home the full three points with a 5-3 Win. This puts them in a good position now as the mid-term break hits this weekend and they use this result to fuel the fire for their next game.

The red and black's Men's 2s, 3s and Development teams all unfortunately went down on the weekend in what were some closely contested matches. The Men's 2s worked hard & had chances but just couldn't find the back of the net to get on the scoreboard in their 0-2 loss to Wootton Wanderers at Home.

Aylesbury HCs Women's 1s Player of the Match, Jenni Baxendale, flicked the ball beautifully into the far right corner to give the red & blacks the 1-0 lead early in the second half

The Men's 3s had a tough day at the office Away against an always-difficult Thame in their 1-6 loss. However, the Men's Development team only narrowly went down at Home against Tring in a cracking game where the end result could've gone either way, but unfortunately the red & black's just couldn't find the back of the net again to even the scoreline so had to settle for a 1-2 loss.

This weekend sees a mid-term break for seven of the eight Aylesbury teams, a weekend off that is much anticipated by most. However, it will see the Men's Development team hit the Home turf at Aylesbury Vale Academy from 1.30pm in what will be a challenging re-arranged game against Burford 1s but they are keen to keep all three points for themselves.