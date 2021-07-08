New courts at Aylesbury Tennis and Squash Club are a big hit!

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen cuts the ribbon to officially open the club's new courts (Picture by [email protected])

Pictures courtesy of [email protected]

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen, was welcomed to Aylesbury Tennis and Squash Club on Sunday by Tennis Chairman, Dave Wright and Tennis Secretary, Yvonne Shaw, to officially open the new tennis courts.

After a speech and the cutting of ribbons at the entrance to the courts, the mayor spent some time talking to members and learning about the history of the club which can trace its roots back to 1895.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen opening the club's new courts (Picture by [email protected])

It started life as part of the Vale Cycling and Athletics Club situated on the land which is now the Vale Park. It relocated to The County Ground on Wendover Road in 1907, so called because the County Cricket Team played there.

The new artificial grass surface called Tiger Turf, so called because the contractors are based in Leicester, are a hit with members who claim the surface is wonderful to play on. The occasional shower did not dampen spirits and the sun finally won through to make it a warm and happy afternoon when members were able to try out the new courts and enjoy playing a fun tournament.