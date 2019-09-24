Thame are beaten by league champions

The final Home Counties Women’s Cricket League Division Two match of the season saw Thame’s women take on Henley Seconds at Church Meadow.

With Henley vying with Oxford for top spot, Thame had nothing to lose and battled to the end in a truly exciting finale, surprising Henley by getting close to their 198-6 as Thame reached 188-6 in the last over.

During Henley’s innings, Megs Woodward stood out for Thame with figures of 3-16 off six overs and, in the Thame reply, the leading scorers were Michelle Wells and Mags Lightbody (both 39) and with Mel White 30 not out.

Saturday’s result meant Henley finished top of the table and Thame concluded the campaign in third, looking forward with excitement to next season.

The Thame Sunday XI ended the season as they began, with a win.

Batting first against a strong Blenheim Park attack, Thame slipped to 84-8, but an excellent 88-run stand for the final wicket between John Phippen (47 not out) and Shay Reading (37 not out) brought up a defendable total of 172 off the 30 overs.

In reply, Blenheim Park were undone by Steve Shaw (4-2) and Pete Tervet’s swing (3-35), as the visitors were bowled out for 62.