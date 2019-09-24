Rampant start sets up victory for Aylesbury

A rampant Aylesbury side outplayed rivals Bicester in the first half as they recorded a 41-19 home victory on Saturday, writes Paul Chrisp.

They ran in four tries to turn round with a 24-point lead.

Bicester bounced back well after the break to score three tries, but it was too little and far too late.

A further three tries in the second period brought the Aylesbury total to seven.

However the visitors did win the overall penalty count 12-7 and they dominated the final 12 minutes of the game.

Aylesbury attacked down the right flank from the kick off and, though a try was disallowed in the corner, their pack drove off a scrum to send James Woodfall across for an unconverted try. Five minutes later winger Tom Barnes pounced on a loose Bicester ball to touch down for a try which he also converted.

Bicester were overturned and Cory Neighbour collected a long pass out wide to the left to cross the corner.

Seven minutes from half time Aylesbury struck again when another powerful maul was the prelude to a penalty, which they fired into touch on the right. From the line out hooker Robbie Phillips plunged across for a try which Barnes converted.

Bicester began the second period strongly but Aylesbury extended their advantage to 29–0 when Kazeem Olayinka powered over the right.

Gary Horne finished off a superb 40-metre driving maul to cross on the left for Aylesbury’s sixth try.

The visitors scored their first try following a quick break by Reece Sullivan down the right side. The ball was transferred to fly-half Dan Walker, who crashed under the posts for a try he converted.

Aylesbury’s Josh Jackson sped across for the hosts’ final try, Barnes adding the extras.

Twelve minutes from the end an Aylesbury fumble in the centre resulted in a scrum award to Bicester, from which strong running by Sullivan and Will Anns saw a penalty try awarded as Ollie Cassidy was powering across the line.

Tom Horwood scored the final try of the game following good work from Francois Wiese.