High Wycombe ace Tom Ingram bidding for more Silverstone joy

Tom Ingram is confident of being in the hunt this weekend, as the High Wycombe racing star bids to extend his stellar recent record at Silverstone.

Ingram has won at Silverstone in each of the past three seasons with the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis, with three further podiums making him the British Touring Car Championship’s highest average scorer at the circuit since 2016.

Ingram is set to give Team Toyota GB with Ginsters’ new Corolla its Silverstone debut, with the car already a winner in 2019 at Donington Park and Snetterton.

“I’m feeling excited,” he said. “Looking at all the data, I think we should be pretty competitive at Silverstone.

“We’re understanding the car more all the time, and it seems to work well at more conventional circuits so we should be in the hunt.”

The 26-year-old has also twice qualified on the front row of the grid there, missing out on pole position by less than three thousandths-of-a-second both times, and has multiple wins there in the Ginetta GT Supercup and Ginetta Junior Championship.

The BTCC’s reigning two-time Independents’ Champion has high hopes of adding to his silverware collection this weekend, as he bids to continue climbing the Drivers’ standings from the sixth spot among the 31-strong high-calibre field.

He added: “A good points haul would put us in the mix to fight for a top-five championship finish at Brands Hatch, and that would be a fantastic result to cap the Corolla’s first season.”

The action is live on ITV4 from 10.20am on Sunday.