Former Aylesbury schoolboy making his mark at the World Cup

Scott Ramsell, 20, who attended The Grange School in Aylesbury, is currently working in Russia as a Referee Audio Engineer; linking up referees with video assistant referees (VARs).

Scott will be pitchside at Sunday’s England World Cup match against Panama, helping to ensure that the VAR, which reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and a headset for communication, runs smoothly. This is the first time in a World Cup that the system is being used.

England’s match is in Nizhny Novgorod, western Russia, and Scott is responsible for ensuring that the referees on the pitch can communicate with the VARs stationed in Moscow, 260 miles away.

Scott, who is studying a degree in BA (Hons) Audio and Music production at Buckinghamshire New University said: “It’s exciting but at the same time there is a lot of pressure, with more than 500 people involved in the production of one match.

“Everyone’s job can have an impact on someone else’s so you have to be on your mettle to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“During the matches I am right next to the fourth official and the VAR TV that the referee looks at to arrive at decisions.”

Scott has already worked on some games including Sweden vs. South Korea, and will continue to work on matches involving Argentina and Croatia, Switzerland and Costa Rica, as well as a last-16 and quarter-final match.