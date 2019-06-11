Fancy playing darts against a three time world champion?

Fancy your chances throwing some arrows against three time world champ, Martin 'Wolfie' Adams?

The Watermead Inn is hosting three time world champion Martin 'Wolfie' Adams in a night of fun and darts, to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer.

The event will be on the evening on June 19, with doors opening at 6pm. Entry is £5, which will enter you into a raffle where you could play Martin.

Graham Howse, who helped organise the event said:

"It promises to be a really great event and all the money raised is for a fantastic cause.

"Wolfie was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer din 2016 and so did one of our members. This is for them really.

"One of our members at the club used to play with Wolfie for Bucks County earlier in his career, and my father also used to play with Wolfie for Bucks.

Nicknamed Wolfie, Martin is a three-time BDO World Champion and three-time World Masters champion. He holds the record for captaining England from 1993/94 to 2013, the longest any player has held that role

Martin has signed up to play 16 games of darts, with only six slots left for people to sign up for to play him.

Each slot costs £100, with all money going directly to Prostate Cancer.

Graham added: "It will be really nice to have him back in town for this heartwarming event. It's for a great cause and he's a great man. We're honoured to have him."

The night will feature a caller, walk on music and an announcer and people who sign up to play will be able to choose their own walk on music.