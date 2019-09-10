Do you know Aylesbury's biggest Rugby Fan?

To mark the start of the Rugby World Cup, a local pub has teamed up with ex-England rugby star and sports pundit, Andy Goode, to launch a search for Aylesbury’s biggest rugby fan.

The Cotton Wheel Hungry Horse pub on Jackson Road is calling for ‘try-hard’ fans who know their scrums from their line-outs to be in with a chance of winning £1,000 and the ultimate rugby viewing experience in their local pub with Andy Goode for England’s final group game against Argentina on Saturday 05 October.

As well as watching the match with the renowned rugby player, the chosen superfan will also have the chance to bring five of their mates to the pub with them with a VIP screening area reserved for them and unlimited food and beer, including Greene King’s newly relaunched IPA.

The lucky sports fanatic will also get the opportunity to join a sporting debate with Andy Goode on match day.

Scott Leigh Cant, general manager at the Cotton Wheel, said: “Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans – the atmosphere and comradery is fantastic!

“At the Cotton Wheel we will be showing all key games for the Rugby World Cup and to celebrate the start of the tournament we’re looking for Aylesbury’s biggest rugby fan. We pride ourselves on being the home of pub sport in our local community with an unbeatable viewing experience of all the big games across major sporting events.

“So, if you live and breathe rugby and fancy £1,000 cash, as well as the chance to meet rugby legend Andy Goode, then we want to hear from you!”

Andy Goode added: “The Rugby World Cup 2019 is finally upon us and it’s great to see fans across the country getting behind their home team.

"I can’t wait to meet the biggest rugby fan in the community and look forward to raising a glass with them on match day!”

To enter, locals can simply visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/try-your-ruck-competition and explain in less than 100 words or less why they deserve the title of Aylesburys biggest rugby fan. The winner will receive £1,000, a VIP screening of the England vs Argentina match on 5 October at their local pub, as well as the chance to meet Andy Goode.

Key matches for the Rugby World Cup, including all home nation and knockout stage games, will be aired at the Cotton Wheel and more than 500 pubs nationwide, including the pub in Aylesbury.

For an extra reward, sports fans can also download the Greene King Season Ticket is a loyalty app that offers sport fans access to 10% off drinks one hour before, during and one hour after selected sports matches, as well as exclusive offers and discounts.

To find your nearest Season Ticket pub visit https://www.gkseasonticket.co.uk/locator.