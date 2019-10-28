Clinical performance by Aylesbury Ladies 1st XI to beat Newbury

Round-up and team pictures from Aylesbury Hockey Club

Men’s 1st XI v Witney: Aylesbury men’s 1s welcomed Witney to RAF Halton. Following a number of last minute injuries, Aylesbury were stretched as to squad strength but put in a commendable performance to go down 4-2 to a well drilled Witney side. Aylesbury’s goals were both scored by Chris Macintyre.

Aylesbury Hockey Club's Men's 1st XI

Aylesbury travel to Reading on Saturday.

Men’s 2nd XI v Buckingham: The men’s 2nd XI were unlucky to go down 2-1 to a strong Buckingham side. Man of the match Simon Barnes made a number of crucial saves in the first half to keep Aylesbury in the game and the second half was dominated by Aylesbury. Despite a goal from Chris Hunter, the game finished 2 all.

Aylesbury entertain Banbury at RAF Halton.

Men’s 3rd XI v Newbury: Men’s 3s suffered a 7-3 defeat away to Newbury.

Aylesbury Hockey Club men's 2nd XI

Aylesbury & Tring Kites v Wycombe: Aylesbury and Tring Kites could not continue their winning start to the season and went down 2 nil to Wycombe.

Aylesbury & Tring Development v Oxford: A depleted Development team went down 5-1 against Oxford.

Aylesbury Ladies 1st XI v Newbury: Ladies 1s defeated Newbury 5-2 with a clinical performance. Thanks to a quick decision made by Hannah Pigott, the ball found Voirrey Holmes who fantastically took the keeper for her first goal of the season. This early goal gave Aylesbury confidence and we settled to play at our tempo. Claudie McClure-Hoonhout successfully drag-flicked in the second goal of the game closely followed by strikes from Olivia Robson, player of the match Kristyn Dee-Crowne and a second from McClure-Hoonhout to leave the game 5-0 at half time.

In the second half, Newbury did pull two goals back but the game finished with Aylesbury taking all three points.

Aylesbury Ladies 4th XI

Aylesbury Ladies 2nd XI v Kidlington: The Ladies 2s beat Kidlington 4-1.

Aylesbury Ladies 3rd XI v Wycombe: The Ladies 3s beat Wycombe 6-1.

Aylesbury Ladies 4th XI v Milton Keynes: The Ladies 4s drew 2-2 with Milton Keynes.