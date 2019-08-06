Chiltern Forest Green 8th hole, "The Badger" to undergo transformation

Chiltern Forest Golf Club’s notorious 8th hole, ‘The Badger’, is currently undergoing a total transformation.

The diggers have moved in at the Aston Clinton course to completely rebuild the 100 year old hole which has both delighted and deterred golfers throughout the club’s history.

Gone is the par 3 160 yard uphill carry to a ‘postage stamp green’ at the top of the hill, immortalised in ‘Britain’s 100 Extraordinary Golf Holes’ by Geoff Harvey and Vanessa Strowger. A triumph for those who could reach the top, for too many the drive has always been a deterrent with no alternative route to the green.

Now it is being replaced with a new hole designed for the 21 st century, not the 1 th . A breathtaking amphitheatre style green is being built within the escarpment where the previous ladies tee was located, and a new tee is being formed in the woods behind the existing tees.

This will create a hole of some 140 yards carry across the 12th fairway, making a striking new challenge for all.

Play on a full 18 hole course continues during the construction work using a temporary tee to the original 8th green.

Carol Walls, Chairman of the Management Committee and a member of the club for over 30 years, says ‘This is the most important development at the club since it became an 18 hole course over 20 years ago.

"We are building a course for the future where all members and visitors will play memorable golf in a beautiful setting with nothing to deter them from enjoying their game. Renowned for its

wonderful views, wildflowers and wildlife, this development will significantly enhance the course and build its reputation."