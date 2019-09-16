Aylesbury RFC want to encourage women to 'unleash their inner warrior' at free training camps

If you are excited about watching the upcoming World Cup, why not take your enjoyment a step further and give rugby a try?

Aylesbury RFC are encouraging women to get outside and try rugby for free at their Warrior Camp.

Warrior Camps are a fun-packed and commitment free way for women to experience the exciting sport of rugby.

With plenty of help on hand, the club will introduce you to the basics of rugby whilst you step out of your comfort zone and unleash your Inner Warrior.

18,000 women and girls have already found their love of rugby through a Warrior Camp since 2017, making it one of the fastest growing female team sports in England.

The wide range of different playing positions means there’s a role for everyone to fit all skill sets. So why not challenge yourself and try something new at your local club?

You may feel participating in a new sport can be daunting, but the Warrior Camps offer women of all shapes, sizes, ages and fitness levels the chance to meet and bond with like-minded individuals through a shared love of exercise and a challenge.

During the Warrior Camp, participants will be given the opportunity to learn many of the basic skills of rugby through fast-paced, team games and drills.

Sarah Hunter, England Red Roses Captain, comments: “The Rugby World Cup is a great example of players with a range of different skills and physical attributes working together to achieve success on the rugby pitch.

"This showcase of inclusivity and diversity of shapes and sizes, as well as the visible camaraderie and resilience, will hopefully encourage lots of women to pick up a rugby ball and identify how their skills can translate onto the pitch.”

Steve Grainger, Rugby Development Director at the RFU said: “The Rugby World Cup offers us a fantastic platform to showcase the game of rugby to those who might not yet know the benefits they could experience from becoming involved in the sport.

"For those inspired by the World Cup, the Warrior Camps offer women the opportunity to try it for themselves in a fun and welcoming environment.”

The open day will take on Sunday September 29 from 12am-13:30pm at Ostler’s Field, Brook End, Weston Turville, Aylesbury, HP22 5RN