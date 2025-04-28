More promotions and last cup final places confirmed in Aylesbury and District League

More promotions have been confirmed in the ADL this week.

As we leave the penultimate month of the season we are far closer to knowing the full ups and downs across the 3 Divisions of the Aylesbury and District League and the cup finalists.

The last final the Presidents League Cup will see a repeat of another Cup final from last year as Stoke Mandeville will hope to complete a treble against Wendover. Stoke Mandeville saw off their old friends at Great Missenden 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Wendover eased to a 5-0 win over Division One Tring Athletic A side who did well getting to the final four.

This final is due Monday 12th May.

In our three Divisions the chase for top 2 or top 3 places is not yet over.

In the ADL Premier Division, AWFC beat AVTT 5-2 to keep up their hopes of a runners up spot in the. Great Missenden still must beat AWFC and Elmhurst twice.

In Division One Oving were finally confirmed as promoted, the title could be confirmed next weekend but promotion was sealed the hard way with a 7-4 win over Haddenham Utd who led 0-3 at half time. Josh Dance with four second half goals. Aylesbury Hearts beat Aylesbury FC 5-2 to take it to Oving last game, a win and Oving are champions. Hearts need a point in their last game to seal promotion. Aylesbury Hornets can only hope for a favour, a 5-0 over Aylesbury Royals pushes them towards the top sides with six games to play. Perry Rose with a brace.

In Division Two Champions Plough Penguins paced themselves to a 2-0 win over Aylesbury Hornets. Another clean sheet. Jay Telford and Harry Wooster scoring. Wingrave Development were unable to give Manager Adam Rasspass a winning send off in his final game before retiring as Thame C beat them 2-1. James Carr and Sam Dodd netting for Thame.

In the Subsidiary Cups Elmhurst look favourites in the Senior Cup as they beat Wingrave 6-1, they still await their finalists. Kai Nemoto and Aliyaan Haider with doubles each.

In the Junior Cup AVD Warriors and Chearsley are into the semi finals but AVD will finish top of Group B after a 0-2 win; Kai Borrett and Ben Ahuja scoring; both await their opponents after Rivets Reserves and Oving Reserves drew 2-2, Jamie Gilbert’s two goals recovering a point for Rivets. One of them will miss out as Rivets play leaders Chesham Youth to see who comes top. A hefty Rivets loss could see Oving overtake them on goal difference.