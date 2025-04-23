Metro Bank magic for Bucks Women's 1st XI against Cambridgeshire

Run Out chance - Picture by Luke Stafford

Bucks Women's 1st XI earned their first victory of the season in dramatic fashion, as they defeated Cambridgeshire with just one ball to spare in the Metro Bank One Day Cup at Wormsley Cricket Ground on Easter Monday.

Captain Cara Duggan said: "A brilliant win for the team. We fought down to the penultimate ball, despite weather and challenges, I’m incredibly proud of the girls."

Bucks won and elected to bowl. After opening with pace, Cambridgeshire got off to a good start, scoring runs off of our bowlers, with a quick 50 for their opener.

The breakthrough came from debutante Beth [Talbot] with a great run out, during a great spell from Caia [Stockdale], and the second opener was on her way shortly after a brilliant ball from Vice Captain Tash [MacBean].

Bucks Women's 1st XI Team Huddle - Picture by Luke Stafford

Spin was inevitably the way to go, and with the luxury of five spinners we had our pick.

Our second debutante Lucy [Hunter] provided ample chances, alongside Tash bowling a brilliant 10-over spell.

Amelia Ridgway and Beth followed, both tying down the batters, taking 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

With great spells and fielding from all, Cambridgeshire ended their 50 over innings on 269 for 9, just before the rain settled in.

Tea was longer than intended, with rain delaying the restart of play until 4.10, where Tilly [Fellows] and Amelia R finally took to the pitch, requiring 153 from a reduced 20-over innings.

Tilly got us off to a flyer, with 44 off 36, and Amelia Peck and Tegan [Stockdale] followed, backing the opening partnership with a quick 31 and 19.

The game was taken down to the penultimate ball, with cameos from Caia, Beth and I, before a four to end the match in victory!

A wonderful batting innings to end our first game and win in Division 1.

The girls performed admirably, with everyone pitching in with batting, bowling and fielding.

Great spells and some brilliant fielding from all, noting Tegan, Caia and Tilly, who spent most of the game sprinting around the boundary, saving runs and taking catches, with the girls keeping the energy up for the entirety of the 50 overs.

Some brilliant efforts from the rest of the squad, and great to see the whole team backing each bowler in their spell.

Women's Lead Coach Ben Ungaretti was delighted with the efforts and said: "A fantastic win which I feel we thoroughly deserved.

"I thought we began on a rusty note, struggling to find our usual rhythm in the early stages, and the opposition capitalised well, but our spinners turned the tide brilliantly, applying pressure through the middle overs and dragged us back into the contest with disciplined and intelligent bowling.

"Chasing a revised target due to the weather interruptions, the match ebbed and flowed with both sides having their moments, and it was a tense and closely fought battle right until the end.

"Our batting innings saw partnerships form and break under pressure, but in the crucial stage, our Captain (Cara Duggan) stood tall, guiding us with composure to see us over the line.

It was a performance full of grit, character, and resilience from the entire team, and to come through such a challenging and unpredictable encounter with a win speaks volumes about our belief and unity. A proud result in tough conditions.

Bucks Women's 1st XI will travel to Budleigh Salterton CC on Sunday 27th April to face Devon in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.