McElhinney makes spectacular bareknuckle boxing debut at BKB 43

The 29-year-old from Aylesbury stepped into the trigon for the first time under the banner of Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB), the UK’s premier promotion for the sport. Facing a daunting challenge in Sherriff—an established combat sports veteran with nearly 1,000 fights to his name across multiple disciplines—McElhinney’s performance was nothing short of sensational.

Sherriff, a seasoned campaigner with nine previous bareknuckle bouts, knowledge and experience. But none of that rattled McElhinney, who walked confidently into hostile territory and delivered a clinical, powerful performance.

McElhinney looked at home in the trigon. He credited a focused training camp under the guidance of top-tier bareknuckle fighter Martin Reffell in Peterborough as key to his success. That preparation paid off in a big way on fight night.

From the opening bell, McElhinney set the tone. He closed the distance quickly and worked the inside with surgical precision, repeatedly smashing Sherriff’s ribs with heavy body shots. Sherriff, despite his experience, struggled to deal with the ferocity and volume coming his way.

In the second round, McElhinney stepped on the gas. A well-placed combination sent Sherriff crashing to the canvas for the first time. The Bolton crowd watched as Sheriff could only face an even more brutal onslaught seconds later. Sensing the finish, McElhinney unleashed a relentless barrage of punches, dropping Sherriff again in emphatic fashion.

McElhinney continued his excellent and aggressive combinations once more before the referee had seen enough. The bout was waved off, handing McElhinney a statement victory by second-round stoppage.

Speaking after the fight, an elated McElhinney said:

“I'm buzzing. big credit to everyone that has come to watch me today but especially my coach, Martin (Reffell). He’s been in the bare knuckle game for a long time and got me into it. The game plan was spot on from the start. He said, "Don't rush it. Take your time, we knew Hayden is a tough operator.’" When asked what was his for him in Bare Knuckle Boxing, Liam replied:

‘We're not in a rush, we are going to build it up slowly. I just showed to Jim (BKB Co-Owner) today how good I am. So, whoever is next, I'll take him on.’

Martin Reffell echoed these sentiments and stated;

‘I am so proud of Liam. Everything I asked of him before the fight, he delivered on. He followed the gameplan to perfection.

With this eye-catching debut, McElhinney has immediately established himself as a serious contender in the BKB ranks. The combination of strength, technique, and composure he showed against a well-respected opponent will no doubt turn heads in the promotion—and among fight fans across the UK.

As BKB continues to grow in popularity, fighters like Liam McElhinney represent a new generation of crossover athletes bringing fresh energy and elite combat skill to the sport. His debut at BKB 43 was not just a win; it was a statement and a statement that put Aylesbury on the map for Bare Knuckle Boxing!

1 . Contributed McElhinney and Sheriff sizing each up other Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed McElhinney demonstrating his excellent clinch work Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed McElhinney walking out to Red Hot Chilli Pepper's 'Can't Stop' at the Hideout Arena Photo: Submitted Photo Sales