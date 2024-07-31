Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dynamos bounce back with a great win at Kempston !

Team: Oscar Cole; Princewill Madu, Nathan Brownsword, Exaucee Buanga, Jordan Jenkins; Dave Brown, Jacob Williamson, Rheon Pascal; Abu Khan, Alfie Anderson, Jake Baldwin

Subs: Bakary Deffah, Blaaze Lawrence, Max Sato, Owen Broughton, James Timmins

After the disappointing loss at home to Arlesey on Saturday, Batch re-grouped and asked for a performance away at Kempston on a hot evening in Bedford.

Goal celebration

Oscar, Nathan B, Exaucee, Rheon and Dave were called up to the starting 11.

There was an early blow for Dynamos as Rheon, starting his first match, got an elbow in the eye and was taken off, replaced by Bax, and taken to hospital for a check up.

Abu had an early sighter but as he collected Brownie’s ball through, he was called offside. Abu became provider a few minutes later when he found Jacob and his shot went harmlessly over the bar.

21 minutes and the best move of the match as Prince hit a cross-field ball over the Baldwin on the left flank, he beat his man and swung in a great cross where Prince has raced through but didn’t get a clean connection and the keeper gathered.

Daffeh celebrates goal with Prince

Just before the half hour, Baldwin had a couple of chances. Firstly collecting an Anderson pass, his shot was saved and moments later, Bax won the ball back and Baldwin’s shot was well blocked.

Exaucee then hit a ball over the top to the rapid Abu, who had his shot blocked as well.

34 minutes and despite some good pressure from Dynamos, it was Kempston who broke the deadlock. A good cross from their lively No.7 hit Jacob and went past Oscar into the net. 1-0 Kempston.

The home team were pushing for another goal before half time but some great defending by Exaucee saw to that.

Brownsword tackle

Half Time: Kempston 1-0 Dynamos

Manager, Batch, wanted a quick start to the second half and that is exactly what he got. Abu collected a ball out from Jenkins and he played the ball into the path of Anderson, who raced clear and slotted the ball under the keeper. Great goal. 1-1.

10 minutes later and Dynamos took the lead. Baldwin wriggled clear on the left wing and sent a lovely cross into the box where Bax arrived to volley home. 1-2 Dynamos.

Dynamos barely had time to celebrate as Kemspton went straight down the other end, won a corner and levelled up with a header at the back post. 2-2.

68 minutes and Jacob combined well with Bax and he hit a low shot to the front post but the keeper parried it and Kempston cleared.

71 minutes and Dynamos were back in front. Bax created the opportunity with a lovely through ball to Captain, Baldwin, and he steadied himself and hit the target to get off the mark for the season. 2-3 Dynamos.

With 15 minutes remaining Blaaze came on for Abu who got a couple of knocks during the match.

Kempston did have a decent chance with less than 10 minutes to go but their deflected shot was well grabbed by Oscar.

Baldwin was replaced by youngster, Max Sato, with a few minutes remaining. Blaaze and Jacob worked the ball well between them and Jacob’s long range effort wasn’t too far away from the target.

The moment of the match came in the 94th minute as Kempston managed to find room and their shot beat Oscar as he came out to narrow the angle and all through this was the equaliser. However, they didn’t bank on the very impressive Exaucee, on his club debut, racing in to clear for a corner, inches away from the goal…!