Marsworth Cup sees close games
Stoke Mandeville romped past unbeaten Aylesbury Hornets 8-0, Sean Coles scoring three times.
They will face Division Two title hopefuls Plough Penguins who have only lost one game this season as they battled 0-0 with Division One side Thame B, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties.
Both AW sides are through with 3-2 wins over sides from Division One. AWFC beat Rivets Sports; Sam and Luke Roberts and an own goal, and AWAC beat Aylesbury FC; Dan Mose and two for Archie White.
Aylesbury Vale TT also beat a side from the division below as they won 3-0 at neighbours Haddenham Utd, Anees Khan, Toby Ward and Rida Mohamed with a goal each.
Aylesbury Lions lost to Aylesbury Royals 6-4, Ray Long and Sol Defoe with two goals each for Lions, Chris Hance with a hat-trick for The Royals. Tring Athletic A squeezed past AVD Warriors 3-2, Ryan Shefras with a late goal in normal time and the winner in the last throws of extra time.
North Bucks side Wing Village beat Steeple & Ludgershall 2-0.
There was also an upset avoided in the League Cup as Premier side Wendover came from a goal down at Division One leaders Oving to win 2-1, Luke Curnick cancelling our Pat Hurst’s opener before Bruno Passaro netted the winner.
Back in League Action, in the Premier Division Great Missenden moved into second place with a huge 26-0 win over Bucks Utd. Elmhurst ended Wingrave's mini run with a 5-2 win, Felipe Miguel with a hat-trick.
In Division One, Stoke Mandeville Reserves moved into second with a 4-2 away win at St Leonard's. Aylesbury Hornets are up to fourth with their third straight win, beating Chesham Youth 6-2 with Perry Rose, Trevor Moora (2), Liam Burnett (2) and Matt Roberts on target.
In Division Two, Wendover Reserves went second with a 3-1 win over Rivets Reserves, Dan Bell, Jamie Singh-Basra and Steve Ricouard scoring.
Oving Reserves leapfrogged then into fourth, winning 7-0 at Aylesbury Hornets Reserves.
Quainton beat Chearsley 2-0 thanks to Ryan Bud and Adam Perna, while Wingrave Devlopment got their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at home to AV TT Reserves, Tom Staszewski with a brace for TT.