Marsworth Cup sees close games

The first round of the ADL’s Marsworth Cup competition took place last week with some close games in most of the fixtures.

Stoke Mandeville romped past unbeaten Aylesbury Hornets 8-0, Sean Coles scoring three times.

They will face Division Two title hopefuls Plough Penguins who have only lost one game this season as they battled 0-0 with Division One side Thame B, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties.

Both AW sides are through with 3-2 wins over sides from Division One. AWFC beat Rivets Sports; Sam and Luke Roberts and an own goal, and AWAC beat Aylesbury FC; Dan Mose and two for Archie White.

Aylesbury Vale TT also beat a side from the division below as they won 3-0 at neighbours Haddenham Utd, Anees Khan, Toby Ward and Rida Mohamed with a goal each.

Aylesbury Lions lost to Aylesbury Royals 6-4, Ray Long and Sol Defoe with two goals each for Lions, Chris Hance with a hat-trick for The Royals. Tring Athletic A squeezed past AVD Warriors 3-2, Ryan Shefras with a late goal in normal time and the winner in the last throws of extra time.

North Bucks side Wing Village beat Steeple & Ludgershall 2-0.

There was also an upset avoided in the League Cup as Premier side Wendover came from a goal down at Division One leaders Oving to win 2-1, Luke Curnick cancelling our Pat Hurst’s opener before Bruno Passaro netted the winner.

Back in League Action, in the Premier Division Great Missenden moved into second place with a huge 26-0 win over Bucks Utd. Elmhurst ended Wingrave's mini run with a 5-2 win, Felipe Miguel with a hat-trick.

In Division One, Stoke Mandeville Reserves moved into second with a 4-2 away win at St Leonard's. Aylesbury Hornets are up to fourth with their third straight win, beating Chesham Youth 6-2 with Perry Rose, Trevor Moora (2), Liam Burnett (2) and Matt Roberts on target.

In Division Two, Wendover Reserves went second with a 3-1 win over Rivets Reserves, Dan Bell, Jamie Singh-Basra and Steve Ricouard scoring.

Oving Reserves leapfrogged then into fourth, winning 7-0 at Aylesbury Hornets Reserves.

Quainton beat Chearsley 2-0 thanks to Ryan Bud and Adam Perna, while Wingrave Devlopment got their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at home to AV TT Reserves, Tom Staszewski with a brace for TT.