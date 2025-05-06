MacBean takes five for Bucks Women in Sussex Sharks defeat

Bucks' Beth Talbot scoring through the off side

A five-wicket-haul for Natasha MacBean (5-17) was unfortunately not enough as Bucks Women's 1st XI fell to a spirited 46-run defeat against Sussex Sharks Women in the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup match on Bank Holiday Monday.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl at The 1st Central County Ground, this sparked a dream start for Bucks, with the hosts being reduced to 8-3 after just 3.1 overs, courtesy of Natasha MacBean's testing left-arm spin.

Sussex Sharks did not falter as they rebuilt impressively through Phoebe Wilkinson (27), Talitha Stanley (29*) and Eve O'Neill (20) hitting gaps and earning vital boundaries.

Momentum swung in Sussex's favour as they quickly raced from 58-5 to 118-6, until the superb MacBean finished her spell in dramatic fashion.

Bucks' Tilly Fellows in action behind the stumps

O'Neill was dismissed after a good catch from Caia Stockdale in the deep, and the drama followed the very next ball.

Final ball of the innings, and Lottie Curling was stumped on a wide delivery from MacBean, earning her five-wicket-haul, but due to the wide, it still left one more ball remaining.

Unbeknown to the incoming batter, A Lewis was seemingly not ready to enter the field of play, as the number nine was declared timed out by the standing umpire just as she reached the crease.

Beth Harvey was then hurried out to the middle to face the final ball, and Sussex Sharks finished 124-8 from their 20 overs.

Bucks Women celebrate a wicket against Sussex Sharks

In reply, it was not the start Bucks had hoped for as openers Tilly Fellows and Annie Townsend were both bowled for 0 runs by Lottie Curling and Chiara Green.

Sussex Sharks applied pressure with economic bowling throughout, particularly Kali-Ann Docherty who conceded just 8 runs from her 4-over spell.

With the required run rate rising by the over, shots needed to be played, and despite some good striking from Tegan (15) and Caia Stockdale (10), Bucks were bowled out in the final over for 78, falling to a 46-run defeat in Hove.

Captain Cara Duggan was pleased with her team's efforts and said: "We really showed them what we can do with the ball. It was brilliant, Natasha [MacBean] took a five-wicket-haul which is absolutely amazing, and she deserved it.

"We were brilliant in the field, brilliant intensity too, it was just a shame we could not back it up with the bat. The experience to be able to play in Hove is amazing for a few of the girls, as it is the first time at a first-class ground for some of them.

"Loads of positives to take into the next game, and we have got a few weeks between then, so hopefully we can come back stronger.

Lead Coach Ben Ungaretti had lots of positives to take from Hove and said: "We took on a strong side and although the final result did not go our way, the team delivered a performance full of heart, skill, and resilience.

"Facing a well-drilled and experienced opponent, we knew we had a tough challenge ahead, but from the very first ball, our team rose to the occasion.

"With disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, we put the opposition under real pressure and had them on the ropes midway through their innings.

"At one stage, we looked poised to take control of the game, with Tash [MacBean] taking 5 wickets being real highlight for me as she is showing that hard work really pays off.

"While their experience eventually saw them home, the margin of victory was far narrower than many would have expected, and we left the field with our heads held high.

"It was one of our most complete performances of the season, and a strong statement that we can compete at this level. This match proved that we are not far off, and if we continue to build on this performance, results will follow. A big thank you to the team for their effort, spirit and hard work.

Bucks Women's 1st XI will face Hertfordshire at Campbell Park in their next fixture on Sunday 1st June in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.