Long unbeaten run ended for Plough Penguins in Aylesbury and District League
Don Bennett, Ryan Western and Kai Borrett scored as AVD sealed third place in their debut season.
The result pushes Rivets Reserves down to fourth, and should Wendover Reserves face the Penguins with another hangover they themselves could still nick fourth place as they drew 3-3 with AVTT Reserves.
In Division One, Aylesbury Hornets bounced back from that cup final defeat by hammering Haddenham 6-0 away to keep up their hopes of a third place finish.
Perry Rose (3), Liam Burnett (2) and Craig Thornton scored the goals.
Stoke Mandeville Reserves hold that position as they were handed the points after Aylesbury FC forfeited.
Mandeville will face Hornets in the final game in what could be the third-place decider.
In the Premier Division, Great Missenden got back their runners up spot after finally catching up on their games in hand.
A 3-1 midweek win over AWFC all but guaranteed it but a double header versus Elmhurst saw them win one game 2-1 and draw the other match 2-2 to grab second, ten points behind eventual winners Stoke Mandeville.
Graham Stevenson netted a brace in the win, whilst he also scored one with Max Clarke getting the other in the drawn encounter.