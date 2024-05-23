Local Thame man is European MMA champ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Mordente from Aston Clinton gained the bantamweight European title at Battle Arena on Saturday 18th May.

Max came out on top after 3 rounds of intense action at Northampton county cricket ground hosted by Battle arena MMA show and was crowned ISKA European bantamweight MMA champion by split decision

Max has been training in local martial arts club A1 Martial Arts under head instructor Chris Fensom (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt, Karate Black Belt and previous British heavyweight and middleweight MMA champion) for the last 8 years and now teaches local MMA classes at Christ Church in Thame as well as training hard at RGA Bucks in Aylesbury on the weekends.

