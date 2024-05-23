Local Thame man is European MMA champ
Max came out on top after 3 rounds of intense action at Northampton county cricket ground hosted by Battle arena MMA show and was crowned ISKA European bantamweight MMA champion by split decision
Max has been training in local martial arts club A1 Martial Arts under head instructor Chris Fensom (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt, Karate Black Belt and previous British heavyweight and middleweight MMA champion) for the last 8 years and now teaches local MMA classes at Christ Church in Thame as well as training hard at RGA Bucks in Aylesbury on the weekends.
Max is currently a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and offers private MMA sessions for anyone wanting to learn.