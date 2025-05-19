King and Blacktopp see Buckingham to first win

Buckingham claimed their first win of the season with a confident run chase against Aston Rowant IIs at the EK Robitics Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The hosts were not put off from the week before, and on winning the toss again opted to bowl first. It looked like it may be a mistake as Durness Mackey-Champion made a quick start, hitting five boundaries in a 10 ball 20. His stay was brief however as Jim Jackman took a sharp catch off Saqib Hussain to make the breakthrough. Hussain followed that up when he had Kaian Eaton caught behind to reduce Aston Rowant to 30 for 2.

Tim Morgan was joined by Oliver Veal, and the pair looked relatively untroubled on a good pitch. Buckingham bowled well, although with the occasional loose over which kept the run coming at a steady rate. The partnership for the third wicket went past 100 as both batters brought up their 50s in the same over, Veal from 109 balls, Morgan 84 balls. At 151 for 2 with 14 overs to go the visitors were well set for a big score when Morgan called for a quick single and Veal was sent back to the pavilion for 53 as Jackman hit the stumps directly.

The breakthrough stalled the innings as the Buckingham bowlers tightened the screw. Rahil Zaman (0 for 25) and Nani Sure (1 for 31) completed a 20 over spell for just 56 runs before the opening bowlers returned. Kyle Christie started the final overs strongly as he removed Conor Rogan followed by the key wicket of Morgan for 70. Hussain came on at the other end and took three wickets in his final two overs to claim figures of 5 for 41 as Aston Rowant finished 212-9.

In reply the Buckingham chase started badly as Aston Rowant captain Carrick Dunbar removed Araash Raja for a duck in the first over.In his third over he then had Prathamesh Bhopale caught behind to leave the score 20 for 2. The bowling was accurate from the seamers, and the frustration showed as Rahil Zaman charged Xavier Garvs’ second ball and was stumped.Adam King joined Dan Blacktopp at 59 for 3 with the Buckingham batting again under the microscope, but immediately the pair looked in control.

With the required run rate never growing out of control they scored regularly with none of the bowlers causing any issues. Blacktopp reached his second half-century of the season from 84 balls as the pair put on 106 to take the chase within 50. The pair couldn’t see the chase home though as Blacktopp took on a quick single and a friendly bounce into the fielders hands saw him run out for 69.A situation that has often seen a panicky conclusion was managed by King though. He lost Jackman for 16 but batted through to see his side home by five wickets, finished 69 not out.

Aston Rowant II

D. Mackay-Champion c Jackman b Hussain 20 (10)

T. Morgan c King b Christie 70 (115)

K. Eaton c King b Hussain 3 (9)

O. Veal Run Out (Jackman) 53 (112)

C. Watling c King b Sure 5 (10)

C. Rogan* c Bhopale b Christie 11 (19)

X. Garvs c Syed b Hussain 10 (10)

L. Rainbow c Jackman b Hussain 3 (9)

F. Little Not Out 4 (3)

C. Dunbar* c King b Hussain 4 (2)

J. Eaton Not Out 0 (2)

Extras (4b, 3lb, 21w, 1nb) 29

Total 212-9

50 overs

FoW: 22-1 (Mackay-Champion, 1.5); 30-2 (K. Eaton, 5.1); 151-3 (Veal, 36.4); 160-4 (Watling, 38.5); 180-5 (Rogan, 44.4); 193-6 (Morgan, 46.6); 199-7 (Garvs, 47.6); 208-8 (Rainbow, 49.2); 212-9 (Dunbar, 49.4)

K. Christie 10-0-40-2 (2w)

S. Hussain 10-3-41-5 (1nb, 1w)

H. Syed 5-0-37-0 (2w)

R. Zaman 10-0-31-0 (5w)

B. Sure 10-0-25-1 (4w)

S. Sriyarathne 5-1-31-0 (2w)

Buckingham

A. Raja c Mackay-Champion b Dunbar 0 (4)

R. Zaman st Rogan b Garvs 16 (34)

P. Bhopale c Rogan b Dunbar 13 (19)

D. Blacktopp Run Out (Dunbar) 69 (109)

A. King*+ Not Out 69 (96)

J. Jackman c Rogan b Rainbow 16 (19)

K. Christie Not Out 7 (5)

Extras (6lb, 17w, 3nb) 26

Total 216-5

47.1 overs

FoW: 0-1 (Raja, 0.4); 20-2 (Bhopale, 4.6); 59-3 (Raman, 14.2); 165-4 (Blacktopp, 39.3); 196-5 (Jackman, 45.1)

C. Dunbar 10-1-35-2 (3w)

L. Rainbow 10-0-44-1 (3nb, 3w)

J. Eaton 3-0-20-0 (1w)

X. Garvs 10-1-26-1

C. Watling 10-1-56-0 (6w);

K. Eaton 4-0-25-0

F. Little 0.1-0-4-0

Buckingham win by 5 wickets.

Buckingham – 25 points

Aston Rowant II – 7 points