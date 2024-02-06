Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are calling on you to dust off your old bike or borrow one from a friend and join them for their guided group rides.

Whether you are a beginner or lack confidence as it’s been a while since you last pedalled, Claydon Cycling Club will guide you through. The feedback from the program each year has been overwhelmingly positive, with no cyclist ever left behind.

The Academy Programme is run by British Cycling Accredited Ride Leaders, starting on Sunday 21st April and continuing over the course of the next 3 consecutive Sundays.

The aim is to encourage cyclists to take part in a confidence building program - to experience the thrills of riding in a group and enhance awareness, culminating in the ability to confidently ride up to 32 miles/50km.

It’s the perfect introduction for like-minded people, who feel they need a little help to get up to speed on two wheels. Over the course of the programme, you will learn about cadence, communication, hill climbing and formation riding. A key focus is confidence and road safety which is built on every week.

Chair of Claydon Cycling Club John Bull said: “We are gearing up to welcome all aspiring riders to our Academy Programme, a fantastic initiative designed for cyclists eager to boost their confidence, whether for commuting, leisure or to start competing.

"It's our fourth consecutive year hosting this transformative 4-week event, and I've witnessed first-hand the incredible impact it has had on participants in the past. Get ready to pedal into a world of newfound skills and camaraderie – it's bound to be another brilliant year of growth and enjoyment!”

Academy Graduate Julie said: “I’ve really enjoyed the Claydon Cycling Club Academy Programme. I hadn’t ridden in a group for a while, but I now feel more confident to do so.

"I’ve met some lovely people who’ve been very supportive of inexperienced cyclists like myself. It’s also been great to get to know more of the surrounding countryside. Overall, it’s been a fun and sociable experience.”

Our local cycle mechanic Jeff, from Steeple Cycles, is generously offering anyone attending Academy the opportunity to get their bike fully checked over free of charge before starting the programme. Jeff is a very experienced rider, member of the club and knows bikes like the back of his hand, so this is a brilliant opportunity to make sure your bike is safe before you take to the road!

Spaces are limited so get in touch if you would like to be a graduate of the Academy in 2024!

Find out more about joining Academy 2024 on our website www.claydoncyclingclub.com/academy.

Visit and register for an account to be notified about upcoming events.