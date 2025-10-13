Its all wide open in the Aylesbury and District League

Some surprise results in the ADL have opened the season right up.

After last weekend's results all three divisions saw some surprise results as some teams are also up and running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Cup rounds also took place with some mixed results for local sides.

There was one ADL Premier Division game as AWFC got their first win of the season as they surprised AVTT 7-3, who had beaten last season's top two but now have lost back-to-back games. AW ran into a 4-1 half time lead via Joe Walls, Casey Dawson (2) and Teddy Cawston. He added a second and Dawson completed his hat-trick with Aghadi Amadi also netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One the top three all failed to win, leaders Wingrave were beaten 3-1 by Rivets Sports; who moved third; Dan Fox and James Mabaudi scoring. Aylesbury Penguins were 2-0 up at Stoke Mandeville Reserves before a red card each. Luke Norris with a late penalty to equalise. Haddenham were unbeaten but were humbled 5-1 at home by Thame B.

Ricky Blake with a hat-trick off the bench and a brace for Jaden Sandiford. Wendover Reserves got their first win beating Oving Reserves 0-3; Stuart a reader, Jamie Moton and Ahmed Iqbal scoring, Aylesbury Hornets beat AWFC Reserves 5-1 in the days other game. Jason John and Liam Burnett 2 goals apiece and one from Matty Rennie.

In Division Two Leaders Steeple & Ludgershall’s 100% record was crushed by AFC Chesham win a 4-0 that moves their rivals within 3 points. Toby Dixon opened the scoring with three late goals from Oli Holmes, Ryan Keen and Adam Smith netting. AVTT Reserves have now lost 3 on the bounce as Aylesbury Hornets Reserves survived an early onslaught to come back and win 6-2 to remain 2nd. Charles Witney with a hat-trick. Chearsley and Quainton sit 4th and 5th after a 1-1 draw, Wilson Hall scoring again as Quainton now are the only side yet to lose.

Wingrave Reserves put Aylesbury Royals to the sword 4-0 for their second win. Oscar Lomas with a brace off the bench, Connor La-Plain and Alfie Green on the scoresheet. Thame C also won for the first time since the opening weekend with a 3-1 over Rivets Reserves. Nick Barrett with a hat-trick. Aylesbury Penguins Reserves also got their debut ADL win, romping 5-1 ahead at the break via Scott Park's brace. Ellis Constantinou and Tony Holmes first goals and Captain Adam Francis's 40 yard freekick goal of the season contender. Bart Trukawka also with a debut goal in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the B&B County Cup Great Missenden were the only side to beat a non-ADL team, they agonisingly lost the final on penalties last year and were almost out at the first hurdle as Wing Village went 2-0 before Missenden came back in a 3-2 win. Elmhurst are also into the next round beating Wendover 0-3; Mohammed Ali Khan with a hat-trick. Stoke Mandeville lost 5-3 at home to MK Irish Reserves, Oving lost 2-1 to MK College and Aylesbury Hearts 0-8 to AVD U23s.

In the Herts Junior Cup; St Leonard's are out, for now, crushed 0-7 by Kings Sports. Leaving both Hemel Rovers side to fly the ADL Flag. Their Firsts beating Harpenden Colts 7-3 away. Their Reserves knocked out higher Division Tring Athletic A 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.