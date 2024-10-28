Halloween fun in the ADL

Football photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

As the second month of the season ends with Halloween falling this week there were some fun games played out in the ADL on Saturday gone with plenty of on and off the field banter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Premier Division; Stoke Mandeville's long unbeaten league run goes on, can they win every league game this season is the question mooted. A 4-1 away win over current nearest rivals AWFC suggests so. Daniel O'Sullivan (2) Kieron Schmidt, and Marcus Hussey scoring. Wingrave made it three wins on the bounce beating Bucks Utd 13-0 to remain 3rd. George Morris with 6 goals, the others from six other goal scorers. Aylesbury Vale TT beat Aylesbury Lions 10-1 as the Lions scored their first ADL goal despite defeat again. Toby Ward with 4 of TTs goals. Wendover grabbed their first league win as they beat Elmhurst 0-3 away; Cousins Luigi Passaro (2) and Bruno Passaro with the goals in the first half.

In Division One leaders Oving pulled six points clear at the top finally battling down Aylesbury Royals to win 3-1, Ian Pearce scoring early on and late on, Craig Main sealing the points. Aylesbury Hearts could be their rivals with two games in hand to claw back the 7 points deficit. They beat Tring Athletic 5-1; Sina Kurdistani with a hat-trick. Aylesbury Hornets are finally on the rise with a 4th win in a row in all competitions beating Rivets Sports 5-1, Perry Rose with yet another treble. Draw specialists Chesham grabbed another point in a 1-1 draw with StLeonard's, Jack Levelle opened for the Saints before Josh Smith equalised to move Chesham out of the bottom two. Stoke Mandeville Reserves and Haddenham Utd also shared a 1-1 draw Rhys Langley with Utd's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two there is another leader as Steeple & Ludgershall went top with a 2-0 win over Quainton. Louis Decrettes and Lewis Hounslow scoring. AVD Warriors lost the perch despite being 0-2 ahead over Plough Penguins who came back to win 4-3, Jamie Pennywise Stringer grabbing a brace after centre midfielder Dan Nicholls grabbed a goal back, Mark White with the winner. Wendover Reserves won big again 6-0 over Thame C, four goals in the second half whilst Rivets Reserves thrashed Chearsley 5-0, James Mabaudi (3) Danny Clarke. Steve Moore and Phil Bartlett netting. Oving Reserves got back to winning ways beating AVTT Res 3-0, Jay Williams, Gus Hay and Lee Pettit scoring. Aylesbury Hornets Reserves grabbed their first win after 4 straight defeats, a 4-2 win over Wingrave Development. Aaron Hussain, Shaun Chakauya and Aaron McKenzie all netting.

The other game of the today saw Great Missenden romp to a 0-9 away a win over Division One side Thame B in the League Cup. Graham Stevenson with another four goals.

Yours in Sport

Marc Thoday ADL Press Secretary