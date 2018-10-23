Hallie is all set for a big future in racing after meeting hero Jamie Chadwick

Hallie Findlater isn't your average 6 year old!

Since the age of four, she has had a need for speed and has taken up racing karts.

Hallie on the track

Her passion has taken her to the Bambino Racing track - even meeting one of her heroes Jamie Chadwick, the first female F3 driver to win a race at Donnington Race track earlier this year.

Hallie's mum, Zoe said it was no suprise to her or the family, as motorsports has been in the families' blood for generations.

She said: "My dad raced cars and my brother raced motorbikes.

"I took her for a day out at Rye House track in Hoddestone in Hertfordshire, which was the closest track that would let her race at four years old - and she just couldn't get enough.

"I could tell instantly she just loved being out on the track in the electric karts - it was great to see."

"It got to a point where she was saving up her pocket money just to spend on days at the racetrack."

Hallie and her Mum live in Haddenham, and Hallie goes to school in Chinnor.

On her 5th birthday she was allowed to race in petrol karts after a series of tests she completed with relish.

In September she got her own cart to race in competitions.

Hallie has now entered several competitions, including the IKR championship where juniors race once a month from February to September in a league table. She also took part in the London Cup this year.

She progressed and won two drive of the days awards and came 5th out of 17 drivers in the championship.

The BBC have recently run a feature on Hallie with Jamie Chadwick, the first female driver to an F3 race.

Hallie got the chance to meet Jamie, and to sit in her car at Donnington Race Track.

Hallie said "Some people think because I'm a girl they can't do it - and that's wrong. Both boys and girls can do it.

Hallie asked Jamie if she liked beating the boys and added that sometimes "The boys cry" when she beats them.

The next stop is the nationals for Hallie, The MSA championships.

She is however, looking for sponsorship to take her career to the next level.

If you think you could help, please email zoebartlett12@hotmail.com