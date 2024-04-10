Great Games and Goals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stoke Mandeville Reserves won the ADL Reserve Cup on Monday night a 2-0 win over Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves. A goal ten minutes in and then on the stroke of half time, youngsters Quinn Murray and Harvey Fenn with the goals.

On Saturday there was plenty of drama.

The Tom Munt League Cup Final will not be the expected line up as Elmhurst produced a great performance to knock out Great Missenden 4-1. Elmhurst had lost to their rivals three times this season but goals from Jason John (2) Jaydon Giles and Kai Nemoto won them the game and into the Final.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves winners

They will face Stoke Mandeville who are going for a treble. They beat AWFC 2-1 in a tighter score line than the big wins in the league. Kieran Schmidt opened the scoring, Chris Davies equalised only for Charlie Skiller to net the winner 5 minutes later.

In the Premier Division Wendover and Wingrave ended their League season with a 1-1 draw as all is complete in the Division bar Stoke Mandeville's attempts to go unbeaten. Tristan Hardy opened the scoring for Wendover, Teddy Swadling equalised for Wingrave.

In Division One the top four face continues. Leaders AWFC Reserves eventually romped to a 5-0 win over Potten End, four goals in the second goal including two long range efforts.

Joe Stroud from inside his own half and goal keeper Jordan Unsworth effort goalwards also went in. AW just need to a point probably in their final game at second place Thame B, due to their superior goal difference.

Thame were held to a 2-2 draw by neighbours Haddenham Utd. Oving also dropped points and they are now out of the running for the title as they too drew 2-2.

Rivets Sports coming back from 2-0 down after a Josh Dance header and a striker esq headed own goal.

Marc Sunderland made it 2-1 and Jake Quantrill hushed the away side crowd with a half way like free kick that looped in ten minutes from the end. Aylesbury Royals mini improvement continued as they beat bottom side Bucks Utd 6-1, Haydn Playford. Tom Burton and Rob Elsey finding the net in the first half. Sam Bramley, Chris Hande and a rare Callum Baker goal.

In the ADL Senior Cup Group A, Aylesbury Hearts are all but through to the last four as they beat another side from a division above. A 2-0 win over StLeonard's. Akeel Khan's brace ensures they have six points.

In Group B Aylesbury Vale TT secured their spot in the Semi Finals with their third win in a crazy 6-8 away win at Aylesbury FC. 4-2 to Vale at the break and 4-4 in the second half. Amir Jafri with a hat-trick for Vale. Second place is still up for grabs.

In the ADL Junior Cup it's still all to play for over the 3 groups. Steeple & Ludgershall and Thame C drew 2-2 in Group A; Dave Philips with an 88th minute equaliser. Steeple may need to beat Aylesbury Hornets in their final game after they were given a 0-0 win as Oving Development forfeited.

Chesham Youth are top on 4 points from two games in Group B after a 5-2 win over Wendover Reserves. Despite Wendover come back from 2-0 down, 3 late goals killed the tie off. They have Bucks Utd to play still so are favourites for top spot. Cameron Harvell, Matt Hull, Callum Linday, Matas Merzhinkas, and Elliot Harvell all scoring.