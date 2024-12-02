Great comebacks and late goals in the Aylesbury and Disttrict League

Stoke Mandeville Vs Great Missenden

Around a third of the way through the season there is a clear picture across the three ADL Divisions as the cup quarter-finals also start to form.

In the ADL Premier Division Stoke Mandeville's unbeaten run continues as they eventually brushed aside their old foes Great Missenden 4-1.

Missenden took an early lead through Freddie Gamble but Mandeville equalised from the penalty spot through Sean Cole's first of two goals and went ahead just before the break via Jack Maddran, Charlie Skiller scoring just after half time.

Elmhurst put AWAC to the sword, scoring five times in the second half in a 7-1 win, Aliyaan Haider and Muneeb Ali Raja with a brace each.

In Division One Stoke Mandeville Reserves’ unbeaten run stretched to 11 games, though they were 3-0 down at half-time at Thame B before six second half goals saw them win 6-3, Ryan Hamilton with a hat-trick.

Aylesbury FC saw off Chesham 6-1 to move fourth, while Aylesbury Hearts beat Rivets Sports 4-3, Sina Kurdistani with a double.

Tring Athletic A got their first league win of the season 3-2 away at Aylesbury Royals. Hayden Playford put Royals ahead before Shay Craib equalised five minutes later, Mark Ludlow netting just before half time and George Hill late on. Jamie Marti got a goal back late on for a tense finish but Tring held on.

There was one game in Division Two as Rivets Reserves kept up their slim hopes of a top two finish alive with a 2-1 win over Chearsley, Ryan Coker and James Mabaudi netting.

In the cups, Aylesbury Hornets Reserves are into the Marsworth Reserve quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Thame C as Kudakwashe Materna, Caven Enright and Perry Rosw scored and Matt Brion saved a penalty.

AVTT Reserves bowed out despite a good battle with Tring Corries U23s, 4-3 the result after a late Adam Munir double and Mohammed Murtaza Salim goal.

In the Presidents League Cup, AWFC needed a 94th minute winner from Lewis Hampton to see off AVD Warriors from two divisions below, 4-3.

In the Thomas Field Shield, Aylesbury Hornets reached the last eight with a 9-0 win over Aylesbury Lions. Perry Rose (3), Aaron Huddlestone. Harry Rowswell and Liam Burnett with two each, Kwame Ansah the other.

In the Oving Village Cup, ADL hopes lie yet again with Wingrave as their opponent Marsh Gibbon forfeited.

Wendover were humbled 8-0 by Hellenic side Aston Clinton Sports whilst Oving lost 4-0 to North Bucks Premier Division side Great Horwood.