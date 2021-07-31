Wicked Wickham cruises to maiden Aylesbury golf society win

Wicked Wickham. Winner Steve cleaned up with 46 points before riding off into the sunset on his horse

One of the elder statesmen of popular Aylesbury golf society Holy Moly earned his maiden win in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Steve Wickham caused Mexican waves as he scored 46 stableford points to become a first time society winner and senior golfer award winner at Abbey Hill in MK.

Kieron Sandford, accompanied by his trusty seven iron, thought he had his own first Holy Moly victory in the bag as he shot 24 points on the front nine and was the clubhouse leader on 40 points awaiting the last group.

Sandford's excitement turned to despair, though, when wicked Wickham came in sporting the grin of a man who knew he was about to collect his first win - and literally mix things up after this year's dominance from the Lucas brothers - by collecting an engraved cocktail mixer to commemorate his triumph.

Sandford could at least console himself with his nearest the pin trophy after an excellent tee shot on Abbey Hill's bunker-laden par three eighth.

Holy Moly's answer to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic - Ilija Stojsavljevic - went one better than his illustrious compatriot did at the Olympics today by securing bronze with 39 points. Although like Djokovic, Stojsavljevic got a touch hot under the collar at times.

John Hostler won longest drive with his effort on the ninth although big hitting Rob Green claims he would have nabbed that for himself were he not put off by some questionable golf etiquette from a group on the neighbouring hole.

The team award went to Stojsavljevic, Charlie Bex and the Lucas brothers Julien and Damien with a combined average stableford score of 35.75.

Holy Moly are next in action for their fifth society day of the year in September.

Send your golf society reports to us at [email protected]