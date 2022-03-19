Out with the old and in with the new as Connor 'the con-man' Kelly wins maiden society day

Golf newcomer Connor Kelly was the winner with 35 Stableford points in Aylesbury society Holy Moly's first event of the year

With an ever growing membership, Aylesbury's hugely popular Holy Moly Golf Society swung back into action with its first meet of 2022 at Wycombe Heights.

The sunshine and cold winds made for some red faces by the end of the day. Although that may have been a result of some the scorecards handed in.

With Darren Lucas providing mobile coaching sessions and advice what could go wrong.

Practice paid off for Brian Fludgate (right) who won nearest the pin after getting a round in with fellow member John Hostler at Wycombe before the golf day

A motley crew of 24 turned out but scoring was surprisingly tough thanks to the strong winds.

The first unofficial prize of the day went to Mark Avis for the best jumper which had the word 'golf' stitched in. But some of the so called golf on display from the society had us in stitches.

Brian Fludgate was the first to get his name on a trophy. Brian managed to win the nearest the pin with the closest ball to the hole on the bunker-flanked eighth despite some difficult crosswinds. But we're not sure whether that was one he planted when he was caught red-handed going for a secret practice round at Wycombe a few days ago.

Two guests caught the eye with Matt Brook and Carl Gunning showing off some monster driving. Brook actually hit the longest of the day, a real thing of beauty on the par five 17th. It was just a shame it was his third shot after going out of bounds with his first off the tee.

Team medal winners (from L-R) Julien Lucas, Charlie Bex, Ian Goodchild and Damien Lucas with a team score of 26

Carl was Gunning for the longest drive all along and he got it when he sent an equally impressive strike flying up the middle of the fairway to take the prize.

Paul Giles enjoyed his day out. As an accountant by day that's not difficult to achieve. But he was certainly crunching the numbers here as he racked up 33 Stableford points to win the Over 60s senior trophy and third place overall. There were suggestions there should be a separate competition for over 60 handicaps but we're still waiting to hear back from Golf England on that front.

Not content with his trophy for longest drive, Gunning took the prize for second place overall with a fine score of 34 which included 20 on the front nine.

Funniest moment of the day goes to Rob Green who did his best Tyrrell Hatton angry golfer impression on the par three 16th as he saved the groundskeeper a job by cutting down the rough and trimming a tree - much to the amusement of the rest of his four-ball and everyone else watching on.

Carl Gunning (left) won longest drive and came second overall with 34 points. Paul Giles (right) was third overall and Over 60s senior winner.

His dad Kev Green remains undefeated at the bar and also polished off an entire roast chicken back in the clubhouse. It was the only birdie he had all day.

The team medal was won by newly crowned Holy Moly golfer of the year Charlie Bex, his doting father in law Julien Lucas, Ian "the BadAdult" Goodchild and legitimate 31 handicapper Damien Lucas.

The glory on the day went to one of the society's young newcomers Connor Kelly who will now probably be better known by his new nickname "the Con-Man". With a fantastic 35 points Connor took his maiden victory to rapturous applause before riding off into the spring sunset on his new horse and wearing his favourite sombrero.

To end on a serious note a great day was had by all in glorious conditions.

Connor Kelly picked up a magnificent maiden win with 35 points

And after the trophy presentation from Brian, Des Withey delivered a poignant speech about fundraising efforts for Peter Green - the late brother of popular member Kev Green - who sadly passed away. Des's The Big Golf Race 2022 is aiming to raise as much money as possible for Prostate Cancer UK with golfers playing either four or two rounds of golf in a day.