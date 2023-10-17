Buckinghamshire crowned Women's County Champions

For the first time in the 67 year History of the Women's County Finals, the Buckinghamshire Ladies Golf Team walked away as Champions! The competition was held at Kings Lynn Golf Club from 22-24 September 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the six-team Finals organised by England Golf, Buckinghamshire County Ladies Golf Association (BCLGA) fielded a team of 10 players (Ella Butteriss, Megan Dennis, Lily Robinson, Lulu Leetham, Emily Gilmour, Demi Maxey, Ellie Lichtenhein, Rachel Mackinley, Georgia Lloyd and Alice Kozlowski) representing clubs from across the County, including Beaconsfield, Buckingham, The Buckinghamshire, Abbey Hill, Harewood Downs, Elleborough and Woburn.

The Bucks team had qualified for the 9th year running for the Women's County Final and for the first time in the history of the competition walked away with the Trophy. That this should happen in the Centenary Year of the BCLGA is a wonderful coincidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged between just 14 and 26 the young girls and women of the Bucks County Team showcased golf at its very best and Bucks remained unbeaten in the round robin match-play competition against Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Essex, Dorset and Sussex, securing the win with the final day still to play.

English Women's County Champions 2023