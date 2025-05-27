From Marlow to Olympic Immortality: Sir Steve Redgrave on grit, gold and living beyond limits

Sir Steve Redgrave - Champions Speakers Agency

Sir Steve Redgrave’s legacy as one of Britain’s greatest athletes began right here in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

It was in this riverside town that his journey in rowing first took shape—a journey that would see him claim an unprecedented five consecutive Olympic gold medals across three decades.

Today, Sir Steve Redgrave is recognised as one of the UK’s most sought-after Olympic speakers, sharing insights drawn from a lifetime of elite performance. A leading voice among sports speakers, he also commands attention as a celebrated after dinner speaker, captivating audiences with stories of triumph, setbacks, and sheer determination.

Whether addressing topics of mental resilience, motivation and inspiration, or the mindset required for high performance, his message continues to resonate far beyond the world of sport.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, Sir Steve opens up about his unexpected diabetes diagnosis, how it shaped his Olympic journey, and the mindset that helped him return to the podium against all odds.

Q1: When you were first diagnosed with diabetes, what impact did it have on your Olympic ambitions and how did you come to terms with the news?

Sir Steve Redgrave: “Um, it was a bit of a shock. The normal process is that we have competing – is that you tend to look at four-year cycles. Everything revolves around Olympic Games and, uh, so people say, “Oh, that’s a big commitment, trying to compete for the Olympic Games,” but relatively, you make one decision that lasts for four years and, uh, you have to try and stay with that.

“And so, this was after the first year of that process – so, three more years towards the Sydney Olympics. Uh, the Sydney Olympics was going to be my fifth Games. So I had competed at the highest level, I had won Olympic gold medals as a non-diabetic, and then being diagnosed as a diabetic is that, uh, first of all, I thought my career was over. I thought that was it.

“My grandfather had diabetes. I didn’t know him very well – I was very young – um, but his late 60s, early 70s, and didn’t survive much longer than that. So somebody that I didn’t really know very well, but knew that he had diabetes – never related that, I thought that I would get the condition. But, uh, that’s how it all came.”

Q2: In those early stages following your diagnosis, was there a moment where you seriously doubted whether you could ever return to competitive sport?

Sir Steve Redgrave: “About when I was at my, um, seeing my consultant for the first time is that, um, the way that I was diagnosed and treated would be the same way as most other people would be. The only difference was the process was probably a little bit quicker than most of the process.”

Q3: Of your five Olympic gold medals, is there one victory that stands out above the rest – and what made that particular achievement so meaningful?

Sir Steve Redgrave: “I came back from training – for the first day of training. We train 49 weeks a year. We’ll train, sort of, two, three, sometimes four sessions in a day, seven days a week for 49 weeks a year. Uh, we’ll get a day off once every three weeks. It’s pretty intensive. But we have three weeks off after our World Championships before we start getting back into it.

“So, this was the first day of getting back into it. Went to Harlow-on-Thames, where we train. Did two medium sessions – it’s not normally a killer first day back – and, uh, went home and felt quite thirsty. And so, uh, I drunk a few litres of fluid and, thinking, something’s not quite right here. This is – it’s not unusual to be thirsty after training, but not this much, yeah.

“And, uh, my wife is the team doctor – is also, um, involved as the British Olympic team doctor. Uh, she was at work, so I rang her up and said that, uh, I’ve got this thirst. And, when you’re away on hot training camps, you have, uh, urine dipsticks that, uh, you test every morning. And there’s probably six or seven different pads on these, uh, dipsticks. But why we’re doing it is testing the, the pH every morning – as a hindsight – did you drink enough fluid the previous day?

“But just over the years of doing this and sheer boredom, you get to know what all the other pads are, yeah. Obviously, that’s a sliding scale one. Um, but most of them are negative and positive, and one of them is sugar within the urine. And I, uh, don’t know why, but we had some of these kicking around the house. I did my own test. It came out positive. I didn’t relate that to being diabetic.

“So, I phoned my wife up. She said, “I think you should go and make an appointment with your GP.” So the following morning, I was able to get to see him. Um, they did some blood tests. My blood sugar levels were through the roof. And, uh, he said, “You need to go off and see the specialist.” I was able to see the specialist on that day.

“That’s where my treatment is quite a little bit different to the average person in the UK. And during that time period, that’s where I felt that, uh, that was it – that was my career over. I didn’t know very much about diabetes. Uh, diabetes hadn’t been mentioned very much in that first, uh, consultation with my GP. But there were sort of alarm bells ringing in my head that that was probably the case.

“And so, about six hours later, I went off to see the consultant at Wickham General Hospital. And, uh, I was with him for probably about three hours, and, uh, going through more testing, confirming it was diabetes, how then I was going to be put onto insulin, and that’s how I was going to be treated for it.

“And I was thinking, well, at a certain stage, he’s then going to say, “Your career is over – that’s it, you can’t compete internationally.” And I was expecting that, and it wasn’t a sort of shock to the system in those few hours of leaving my GP to going to see him. That’s the matter of fact. I thought, actually, you’ve been to four Olympics, you won a gold medal at each one of them – that’s not a bad career as an amateur sportsperson.

“And, um, so when it came near the end of the consultation – Ian Gallan, the guy that was looking after me – he said to me, he says, “I don’t see why you can’t – why not – you can’t compete in three years’ time.” And I wasn’t expecting that. And he said, “It’ll be a difficult path, but I’m prepared to try and help you on the road if that’s what you want to do. I can understand if you don’t want to do that.”

“And that’s probably the point where – even though it was very early on, literally hours of being diagnosed – I thought, well, that’s not giving me an excuse to give up. He’s saying I possibly could do it. We’ll give it a go.

“And I came up with almost a slogan at that point – that “diabetes has to live with me, not me live with diabetes.” And that’s the way I look at it. You can be mollycoddled, you can be put into a situation – “you’re a diabetic, you’re not allowed to do this, this, and this.” Um, I don’t want to be a commercial airline pilot.

“I don’t want to fight on the frontline of the forces – which you’re not allowed to do as diabetics. Um, I’m not allowed to be a fireman – but that’s not top of my list at the age that I was, and am now. And so, um, can I still compete as an international athlete? And Ian said there was no reason why I couldn’t. So from his enthusiasm, it sort of spurred me on – that’s what I was going to try and do.

“I think each one is very special. And, um, I’m a father of three. And if you ask me which is my favourite child out of the three – is, politically, we’re supposed to say they’re all the same. But they all behave differently at different times – different sort of personality. And that’s what the Olympics are. It’s not about that day that you race your final. It’s not about that moment that you get the medal around your neck. It’s the four years of preparation, hard sacrifice, hard graft, a lot of commitment.

“And so each one has its own marks in its own unique way. And Sydney was probably the toughest one because of the challenges that I was coming across. But it was just part and parcel of it. So I can’t say that was more special than the first one.

“Yeah, if I had my arm twisted, I’d probably say the first one was more special. Yeah, because the first one is that you have the dream to become Olympic champion, and it’s that dream becoming reality. The ones after that – all very special – but because you’ve done it once before, there’s no reason why you can’t do it again.

“Obviously, having diabetes and the issues that you have to deal with to try and get to the level to be able to compete was tough. And it has its own challenges. But I’ve done it before, so why not do it again?”

This exclusive interview with Sir Steve Redgrave was conducted by Chris Tompkins.