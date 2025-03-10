Form guide goes out of the window in latest round of Aylesbury and District League games

It was a day of upsets in the latest round of Aylesbury and District League games

Last Saturday saw one of those weekends in football where your bets would have lost you money potentially as the Aylesbury & District League saw a few eventful twists across the Divisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the ADL Premier Division leaders Stoke Mandeville lost their first League game under the current side in over a season and a half.

A 2-0 home defeat to AVTT, the team that were the only ones who ruined an unblemished winning streak last season and strangely were the last team the season prior to also beat Mandeville under their previous squad. Rida Ahrouch Mohammed and Ryan Sunderland scoring. Stoke Mandeville do need 5 points from their last three games but do fade two of their rivals so it could get interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elmhurst beat AWAC again, this time 5-1 as they look to grab runners up spot if results went their way. Kai Nemoto with a hat-trick as Elmhurst scored four times I the last 15 minutes.

In Division One Aylesbury Hearts won Vs Aylesbury Royals forfeit, albeit the goal difference could have been handy but a 0-0 win keeps them chasing Oving, Stoke Mandeville Reserves stay in the hunt with a 3-1 away win at Haddenham Utd. Ryan Hamilton (2) and Quinn Murray scoring.

Aylesbury FC and Rivets Sports shared a 2-2 draw; Alfie Nelson and an 85th minute Sol Defoe goal. St Leonard's kept their first clean sheet since the opening day of the season as they beat Thame B 2-0 in a rehearsal of an upcoming Cup Quarter Final. Finbarr Blount with both goals.

In Division Two leaders Plough Penguins game was abandoned with Aylesbury Hornets Reserves due to a bad injury to a Hornets player; quick recovery wishes sent. Their rivals though chasing second place all faltered with surprise defeats. Oving Reserves have to almost sit and wait on their rivals as they lost 2-1 to Rivets Reserves; Jamie Gilbert with a brace; could they be back in the hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for the top two Wendover Reserves lost 2-1 to Thame C, their first win since mid-November: Samuel Dodd and sub Mark Laxton netting. AVD Sports also lost going down 2-1 at home to Steeple and Ludgershall. Dave Phillips off the bench with the late winner. In the final game Quainton beat Chearsley 3-2. Will Munt and Liam Wing scoring for the away side.

In the Cups there were upsets and close games. The big shout out goes to Tring Athletic A; struggling second bottom in Division One who knocked out Premier Division Wingrave 2-1 to reach the Semi Finals; Tring took the lead early on through Shay Craib on 3 minutes before George Morris equalised.

Tring though went ahead minutes later through Callum Elmer to lead at the break. Wingrave pilled on the pressure with Tring keeper Andrew Sharp in fine form, frustrations boiling over as Wingrave went down to 10 men allowing Tring to hold on for a famous win. Wendover or Aylesbury Hornets their opponents for a place in the Final.

Great Missenden saw off a possible upset to reach the Thomas Field Semi Finals with a 4-2 win over Aylesbury Hornets from Division One; Graham Stevenson with a hat-trick. They will face the winners of AWAC / Brewster FC. On the other side of the draw AWFC saw off Wendover 2-1: Tom Shepherd and Lewis Hampton netting; they will face Stoke Mandeville in the last four.

The final game saw Aston Clinton Sports reach the Oving Cup Final, seeing off Great Horwood 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, the Final should be interesting as Stewkley look to retain their trophy.