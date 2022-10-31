Yearwood strikes as Risborough Rangers fight back to stun leaders Green

Asher Yearwood scored the winner as Risborough Rangers won 2-1 at leaders Crawley Green (Picture: Charlie Carter)

It was a real boost for Rangers, who had gone into the game off the back of a disappointing loss at the hands of Cockfosters.

Green had only lost twice previously all season, and were unbeaten on home soil, but Rangers ruined that record with an impressive performance and result move up to 10th in the table.

Indeed, they are now nine points off the leaders, with three games in hand.

Rangers dominated for long periods and should have won by more than the odd goal in three, but in the end goals from Rico Greco and Asher Yearwood proved to be enough.

There were a host of first-half chances for Rangers, with James Robinson, Greco, Yearwood and Jamie Rudd all going close, with Crawlety offering next to nothing.

It was a goalless at the break, and the home side had clearly been handed a rocket as they were much improved on the restart and took the lead on 54 minutes through Joe Hankins.

Stunned, Rangers responded superbly and were level within a minute through a cracking finish by left wing-back Greco.

The game was much more even now, but with 13 minutes remaining it was Rangers who grabbed the winner, Jefferson Louis teeing up Yearwood who rifled home the winner, via a deflection.

Risborough were without a game at the weekend, but they return to action this Saturday when they host Potton United (ko 3pm).