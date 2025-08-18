Wycombe Wanderers' new training centre plans linked to 75-year lease of golf club

Millions could be invested in two Buckinghamshire sport sites after they were taken over by Wycombe Wanderers.

The partnership between Buckinghamshire Council and the club was announced earlier this month.

It will see the football club become the new leaseholder and take responsibility for operating, managing, and investing in Farnham Park Playing Fields and the South Buckinghamshire Golf Course.

Buckinghamshire Council said the lease will run for 75 years and include a multi-million-pound investment from the club.

The golf course in Farnham Park (Credit: Buckinghamshire Council)

The agreement follows what it described as an ‘open and competitive’ marketing process.

The council said the club would have a ‘phased programme’ of significant investment over the initial years of the lease.

It says this would amount to several million pounds, and subject to planning permission, the club would invest further in new facilities — including a football training centre and academy planned for the northern side of the golf course.

The deal follows a council report which showed the sites had been running at a loss under in-house management with income failing to cover the operating and maintenance costs.

The report also highlighted that buildings and facilities at the playing fields are out of use due to their poor condition.

Staff currently running the facilities will have the option to transfer to Wycombe Wanderers under TUPE arrangements, which safeguard employment rights when operations change hands.

A formal consultation will take place before the changeover date, which will be confirmed once legal steps are complete.

Public notices about the lease were published in November 2024, attracting no objections.

The trust’s finances will continue to be independently audited each year, with the council’s Audit and Governance Committee providing ongoing oversight.

One local ward councillor had raised concerns about maintenance standards under a lease and suggested turning the site into a country park, but this was rejected as too costly to maintain.

The council says the agreement will secure the long-term future of the sites while relieving the trust of ongoing financial pressures.

Councillor Peter Brazier, cabinet member for culture and leisure, told the LDRS: “The agreement to progress a 75-year lease with Wycombe Wanderers Football Club follows an open and competitive marketing process, supported by an external specialist property adviser to ensure the best terms were achieved.

“While the detailed commercial terms, including lease value and annual rent, are confidential, I can confirm there will be annual rental income for the Farnham Park Sports Field charitable trust, with the council receiving a proportion aligned to its land ownership.

“The effective change-over date will be confirmed once all the necessary legal processes are complete.”